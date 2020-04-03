The genre of dystopian literature has been one of the most popular types of fiction in the past few decades. In relation, while walking through Lowe's the other day, an alarm came over the intercom, and a calming voice decreed that shoppers keep a safe distance from other shoppers of at least 6 feet. There was an odd contrast in the radical declaration and the reassuring voice. My wife and I looked at one another and then at the people around us, and kind of backed away. But we were also smiling at each other because the moment was so surreal.
In connection, one of my favorite characters in literature is Clarisse McClellan. Her existence is a brief flicker of light in the novel “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury. However, her light is what ignites the fury of the main character, her own passion infecting him beyond the boundaries of a speculative future, a dystopian world where even enjoying a stroll in the evening air is taboo.
While in school, I offered my students a chance for extra credit if they would exclaim a quote from Clarisse McClellan as I passed them in the halls. The quote was, “I’m seventeen and crazy.” It was the statement the young Clarisse gave the main character in “Fahrenheit 451” when he asked how old she was. It was a statement against an oppressive society.
What should our statement be now?
Well . . . maybe there shouldn’t be one yet. I don’t think our society is there, and as bad as some of us want to go there, I’m afraid that in itself might be a catalyst.
I’m not good with arguments that only benefit personal platitudes, rather I believe in logic beyond a judgmental battle cry. I don’t like to be manipulated by moralistic recklessness that self-satisfies a cause that only instigates a problem instead of fixing it.
I think people are making our designated isolation into something that it is not-on both sides. Our state-mandated isolation is not about keeping people from worshipping; social distancing is about protecting people. I don’t want my grandmother to die because a charismatic parishioner gets her to come to service. I mean no insult to charismatic people; I know a few, but they also have common sense.
I just read where four days ago 34 people contracted a virus in a church in Arkansas, and two have died. People went to a funeral in Georgia and “The region’s hospitals are overloaded with sick and dying patients, having registered nearly 600 positive cases.” These restrictions are about gathering, not religion, regardless of your political affiliation.
The reason I might not want my grandmother to attend church has nothing to do with devotion or our state restriction laws or my lack of faith. It is just the smart thing to do right now.
Christianity is not being persecuted. In today’s age (I can’t believe I said that) there are so many ways to come together and worship. And in this country, we are truly free to find all those ways to come together. Some churches already video their services for people that can’t come, so that is something they are already doing. And I have no room to list the many avenues of contact a resourceful congregation can reach.
People do not know the harm of this virus until they are impacted by it. And then it is too late. Once the infection starts entering our schools and our hospitals -it’s too late. However, the new gathering stipulations are giving people excuses to uselessly protest in a time when people need to be thinking and praying for the world. They are using it as an excuse to get angry, when they are simply being protected.
A person should be okay with the restrictions now, because it prevents the stronger restrictions later. Ironically, individuals insisting on gathering together for their faith are truly endangering others they come in contact with. So, it really isn’t selfless, it’s selfish; Showboating to demonstrate faith. I think there is actually something about that in the scriptures.
Anyway, my wife and I were shopping for some of our more susceptible relatives the other day, and as I wondered down the aisle of canned vegetables, I came upon one of my former students. We both looked at each other for a moment at an appropriate distance, and I said, “How are you doing?”
She said, “I’m seventeen and crazy!” I laughed out loud as she spinned around and went the other way. And I believe it was the most rational thing I had heard all week.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
