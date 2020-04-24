Corbin school buildings are closed for the rest of the year. Teachers will continue to implement NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) Days, utilizing online resources and packets. While I muddle through new online technology and continual emails, I keep hearing the words, “It’s a different world now.”
Last night, I snuck into the school (I have a key), to ironically obtain a textbook I needed for a lesson I am using in my online classroom. The solidity of where I once taught in contrast to my online classes was surreal. I walked through the dark halls, a shadowy tunnel to my room, and my footsteps echoed all the way into the hallows of the lunchroom. Once at my door, the clatter of my keys against the brass lock echoed like an indifferent tenant to a quiet world. It was a relief to gain entry into my room, my ship - my barren ship. I switched on the light giving life to the room…and death.
I have a fish tank at school. I have been fairly diligent in feeding them. However, they were left alone to their own devices, and as we know from the novel “Lord of the Flies,” William Golding thinks that beings left alone to their own devices will destroy each other.
I slowly walked up to my tank, and sure enough, two fish lay on their side on the surface of the water. The other four fish sat quietly at the bottom, unmoving. I regarded the fish on the surface, and found them definitely dead, but unmolested. As such, I gave an appreciative nod to my placid fish resting on the bottom. In the midst of a calamity, they did not look to eat each other. Apparently, even during a time of crisis, they did not turn on one another. More apt that they should turn on me, as I am responsible for the filter, food, and water temperature.
“It’s a different world now.” And it keeps changing. I have come to fear the growing political separation and antagonistic blame more than the actual reason for our quarantine. I fear we are one step away from something worse than a virus. One of my supervisors stated very aptly that it is times like this that bring out the best and worst in people.
Consequently, while driving through downtown earlier in the day, a lump swelled in my throat as I passed the yard signs with the seniors names on them, declaring “Class of 2020.” My eyes raced to catch as many names as I could while I slowed my car down to a crawl in the lonely street. Each name my eyes came upon struck up a moment in school: a smile in the hall, a wave in the lunchroom, a yawn behind a desk while I declared the importance of knowing how to write an essay.
“The best in people.” I think that is one of the reasons for the burning in my eyes as I passed those senior signs (“We Belong” by Pat Benatar was also playing on the radio). The thought of our principals and faculty in those medians between the streets putting up those signs with the intention of trying to lift the spirit of our seniors beyond our current situation truly moved me.
And our intrepid youth, our seniors, their endurance and sacrifice during this time is . . . well it’s unprecedented. This has not happened before, and the weight of their loss and their perseverance is a mark on history.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
