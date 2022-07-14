I can see the sun coming up over the trees from my office window this morning. I say office, but this room is little more than my sons’ old bedroom where I can safely store my books and toys. Seriously, from where I sit, I can see Robby the Robot from the 1956 film “Forbidden Planet” holding up a stack of Kurt Vonnegut books on a dilapidated old bookshelf.
Consequently, as these easy mornings dwindle away, I am a little anxious for summer school to start. While going over my notes and lesson plans, I am realizing the curriculum and clientele are going to be a little different. Unlike a computer program, this year summer school for high school students is going to be more rigorous, with direct interaction from a teacher.
I think this circumstance is one of the reasons I will be using the short story “The Fun They Had,” by Isaac Asimov in class. I am a chump for irony, but there is something else to the equation.
The short story takes place not that far in the future, where education is individualized and administered by an automaton with a very monotone voice, much like Robby the Robot. There are no classrooms or teachers, simply a program that monitors and adjusts its teaching pace to an individual student. As the story progresses, one of the characters finds a book, which at the time is a rare artifact. Indeed, none of the youthful characters have seen an actual book and cannot comprehend that the words do not move or disappear once you have read them.
By the end of the story, a young girl named Margie marvels at the fact that children sat in a class together and interacted with a genuine, human teacher. Margie is actually eager to see the book again and contemplates the fun students must have had back then, learning together in a classroom.
Even as I write this, I wonder what my potential students will think about the story. Will they see the irony as the summer day slips away outside our classroom windows?
In that context, according to ThinkImpact statistics, in 2021, 75% of schools were planning on operating online. Because of the pandemic that shall not be named, right now the ability for digital learning (or distance learning) has increased at least by 87%. Bring on the robot teachers. Robbie the Robot’s circuits just lit up, at the same time I can hear the ghost of Vonnegut whisper, “Welcome to the Monkey House.”
Comparatively, while proctoring the many standardized writing tests throughout my career (which I think long for robot students) I have come across a recurring prompt. The prompt gives students a quote by William Butler Yeats, which states, “"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." The prompt proceeds to ask students whether they believe education is more filling the pail or lighting the fire.
While I believe that education should be self-motivated, an intrinsic adventure, ultimately there are a lot of holes in our buckets. I remember when I was in fourth grade, I had a particularly bad day with math (do they still call it that?), which incurred hours of extra homework. When I got off the bus, I threw my math book down in the dusty gravel of our drive and kicked the already tattered vessel for knowledge all the way to my front yard. That night I did homework with a sore bottom.
Ultimately, while the desire and fortitude to learn should be inherent, that spark, that inspiration, that human contact is paramount. Many times, this is what creates that elusive drive to learn. Think about Margie. The book, that mysterious tool from times bygone lit her intellectual fire and sparked her imagination. It wasn’t the robot or the individualized learning, it was inspiration. It was mystery. It was something aflame in her beyond filling the pail.
I hope my students enjoy the short story by Asimov. The interesting thing about irony is that many times there is a lesson hidden in the satire.
