Although my wife and I attended different high schools and graduated at different times, being teachers afforded us some exciting moments we missed growing up together. So far, we have attended at least four different proms together. Our first slow dance at prom was "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. However, it ended early because it was my turn to monitor the halls outside the bathrooms.
Similarly, while never in the same classroom in school, today we sat side by side in class acquiring education and inspiration just as I hope any student might in my own classroom. Whilst we took in our edification, I rebelliously sported a black t-shirt with a dubious cartoon character on it, while drinking a cup of coffee and often looking out our living room window.
To clarify, Corbin Independent had its Virtual Professional Development Conference today. Notice the word "virtual." Teachers were required to choose from a plethora of training videos and informational sites created by our own faculty intended to enhance our teaching abilities and technical knowledge, among other things.
Every year I am amazed at the talent and knowledge that permeates our school district. I am well aware of the ability of our high school academia, but during these training conferences, others I have never met from different schools often inspire me.
As we approach the new school year, it is becoming more and more obvious that we are entering into new territory. As a result, we are all adapting. While I browsed through the different options of virtual classes among a myriad of different topics, I became aware that my students are going to be presented with this same situation in a very similar context.
Teachers are going to be using a variety of the virtual tools that I was introduced to today. For example, I will be using Flipgrid in my class; as well, I was introduced to Quizzizz and Quizlet, and how to use a hovercam -among other interesting topics and information.
While the terminology might be foreign, I hope students and parents are not daunted by the different avenues that will be available for student learning. These virtual applications make learning online easier and more interesting while providing students creative ways to communicate and learn with their teachers as well as their peers.
Subsequently, now more than ever, these online tools are easy to access and understand. Reflectively, I remember in college struggling to sign on to an online classroom that a professor provided and opening confusing modules in an online program for an assignment. This process sometimes took me a half hour to an hour, and then it took me just as long to figure out how to turn an assignment in. However, our current applications and sites are very user-friendly and fun to operate.
The virtual conference lasted about as long as a school day. At the end of the day, I felt informed and rather relaxed. It was an entertaining and interesting way to spend the school day, and I hope it is so with our students. However, like anything concerning education, students are going to have to invest in themselves for this to happen. As far as I can see, the tools are many and are going to be laid at their feet; I just hope they pick them up.
Ironically, my favorite virtual class today was "Entertaining Study Methods Without Technology" by Mr. Worley. His magic memory techniques and enthusiasm made me dearly miss being in the classroom. I admire his intensity and desire to motivate and inspire our students. I love the phrase he used a couple of times regarding certain situations in the classroom: "Something magical happens…" And it does.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
