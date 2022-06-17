THE TEACHER'S DESK: Italy and the dangers of technology 

A wise individual once said, technology “brings you great gifts with one hand, and it stabs you in the back with the other.” It is ironic that technology, as beneficial as it is, can still cause such debilitating problems.
For instance, our oldest daughter recently battled with the duality of technology during one of her recent excursions.
Rachel decided to travel to Italy, alone. She is quite the fearless adventurer and explorer, and as such, utilizes the technological tools available to her innovative generation.
Our daughter is a tech-savvy individual, flashing her phone for verification to gain access to pretty much whatever she wants or needs, from boarding a plane to an Italian wine tour. It really is a different world.
In contrast, my wife and I still must have physical documents and tickets while attending concerts, shows or flying. My old robot brain is just programmed that way. I still own VHS tapes.
Still, I envy the fact that she walked the cobblestone streets of Tuscany, witnessed the ruins of Pompeii, and stood in the shadow of the Colosseum, soaking up the culture and meeting interesting people in a different realm. From across the ocean, she texted pictures of her adventures as her eyes fell on iconic structures I have only seen in pictures.
And then, just before coming home, she dropped her phone.
“Danger Will Robinson!”
The drop damaged the charging port. She messaged her sister to let everyone know that she would be out of reach for a while when her battery died, and hopefully she could buy a wireless charger. That was the last we heard from her for a little bit. Scary.
However, her problem intensified. As it turns out, because she was in Italy, when she attempted to buy something, she had to verify the purchase. Her bank messaged her phone. However, her phone was dead. As such, she couldn’t buy the charger. She was literally locked out of her funds because her phone did not work. And she couldn’t get her phone to work because she was locked out of her funds.
I would have panicked and hung myself with some Italian spaghetti. Seriously, imagine not being able to access your money while in a foreign country, and at the same time, not being able to contact anyone for help because your phone is dead. On top of that, she was alone.
Whenever stuff like that happens to me, I have my wife. I remember once, while at Applebee’s, I went to pay the bill and realized I forgot my wallet. I panicked and went to the bathroom. I called my wife from the stall and told her about my plan to make a run for the car: she would leave first and then I would follow. She calmly replied, “We can use my card.” She’s always been a quick thinker.
However, Rachel was not deterred. She did not look to pasta as a way out. Instead, she approached a stranger (in a foreign land) and borrowed their wireless charger. Not long after, we received messages from her. We were greatly relieved.
Reflectively, whenever my class reads Ray Bradbury’s works, I find there is some confusion about what his message is. Many students automatically think Bradbury is thematically arguing against the existence of technology. However, his argument is not against technology, rather against the dangers of technology, and those dangers arise from the naiveite of man, not the tool itself.
In the case with Rachel, although she uses technology, in a potential crisis she relied on her wits and … human kindness to solve an unexpected dilemma. Bradbury would have been proud.
I know I am.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
