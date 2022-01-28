Today, as my classroom was warmed more from the student bodies than the heating unit, we watched a video about the writer Ray Bradbury. While I sat there, drinking my cold coffee in the dark, listening to the insightful author explain to my students the importance of books and reading, I was inspired myself. He told my students in his archaic voice (via YouTube) that they need to “fall in love constantly with books!” And indeed I do, every time I teach his work Fahrenheit 451.
I looked out into the field of desks at my students, the light from the fire I built on my desk (from NTI forms) flickering across their youthful faces, and I hoped that they appreciated his words like the fire that heated the room.
At one point, Bradbury talked about his characters and how their spirits spoke to him while he wrote his stories. Consequently, Montag, the protagonist of "Fahrenheit 451", is possibly one of my favorite characters in literature. Throughout the novel, he grows, learns, and becomes something he did not even know existed. His character is a testament to the desire for knowledge instead of the conformity of irrational logic of a dictating force, or Facebook.
Certainly, the book is a warning against living blindly, albeit comfortably, and accepting what is decreed, despite what is observed. Consequently, Montag is inspired by the power of youth. He meets an individual on the sidewalk one evening, and she inadvertently motivates him to start thinking for himself, to start asking questions instead of simply listening.
Even as I write these words, I marvel that I can see the fictional world that they describe as if it were real. And then, of course, there is Montag. When I talk about him to my students, I try to get them to put themselves in his shoes. The poor guy is submerged in an indifferent, callous society that lifts up violence and abuses technology to the point of numbness. I told them today, as we pilfered through those hallowed pages that I think indifference is one of the greatest evils.
I agree with Bradbury: fall in love with books again and again; however, that love for me is a synonym for appreciate.
As I put out the fire on my desk with the last remnants of my cold coffee and turned off the YouTube video, we dove back into that dystopian world, the hundredth time for me, and found little treasures that transcend these day-to-day irrational decrees.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
