With any evolution, there are hurdles to jump or fall over, which eventually become moments of growth or acceptance to change. It is no different with teaching. As teaching evolves in this new age, there are adjustments that need to be made and realizations that are inevitably surfacing.
I have found that as the day goes by and the video lectures mount up, I grow weary of the sound of my own voice, and there is a point where I must pause. At around one o’clock, I start to feel like my face is melting into my computer screen. I have to stand up and walk around a bit in the vacant classroom, maybe even wander into the empty hall.
Today, I ambled to the back of my room, the numbing hum of the air-conditioner was ever-present as I looked at a timeworn poster hanging on my back wall. It is a map from the novel “The Hobbit.”
The old poster is scarred here and there with tiny rips, and it is turning up at the corners, but its earthy tones and scattered etchings of misty mountains still makes it pleasing to the eye.
When I am discouraged or fatigued, I often walk back and look at that map (I seriously do). It reminds me that beyond all the rules and pithy politics, life is an adventure and, more often than not, waiting to be mapped itself. While teaching literary works like “Beowulf” and “Into the Wild,” it is vital that I remember that.
Reflectively, I put the poster on my wall a while ago because every time the school took a state test or the ACT, I had to take down all my “cool” educational posters that had actual real places and names. My other option was to spend an hour creatively covering them with paper and tape for the paranoid fear that a student might glean one answer from an inspirational quote or picture. Eventually, the educational posters became frayed and ripped, and looked terrible. I simply stopped with the game. Thank you ACT.
Regardless, while a map is aesthetically pleasing, there is also a figurative platitude about them. They reveal where a person can go or where they have been. They help to plan and inspire concepts of direction and even intention. As I look at my own map, maybe it is not the adventure that inspires me, but the sense of bearing and order a map conveys.
Maybe maps suggest the perception of safety. The idea of getting lost is less likely with a map in hand. Or maybe it is the sense of ingenuity -because the clever man always has a map.
Even now, as I study the one in my classroom, letting my eyes travel over the fictional landscape, I read the subtitle at its base: “An unexpected journey,” and I realize those words are a perfect description of life. Only now, writing about it, do I realize what Tolkien was implying all along.
Comparatively, I know that as we navigate the metaphorical terrain we are currently in, there is not a map as of yet, and I guess that is the adventure.
Fittingly, we are reading "Beowulf" in my senior class. It’s a good time to read about good versus evil. However, as I try to convey some passion about the monsters and heroes through recorded lectures and live meets, I still don’t feel I am evoking the same sense of adventure that the map inspires in me from my classroom wall.
I am wrestling with a way to excite, a way to invoke that feeling the bards meant for us to feel when they sent Beowulf into the halls of Herot to fight the monster Grendel. I guess that’s a little ambitious, but I feel like the message is important -and it is a darn good story.
I left them today with a powerful quote, one that correlates with my feeling of the map, but also one that transcends our current status. I loved how they listened as I read the words to the computer screen.
Tolstoy once said, "I wanted movement and not a calm course of existence. I wanted excitement and danger and the chance to sacrifice (meaning material things) myself for my love. I felt in myself a superabundance of energy which found no outlet in our quiet life.”
I need to go hiking this weekend. I don’t think my outlet is charging.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
