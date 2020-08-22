On my desk in my classroom sits a bobblehead Batman whose demeanor remains as stoic as the day I placed him behind my keyboard. In some weird sense in my mind, he marches on; he keeps his plastic vigil of inanimate reflection here in this little classroom with its off-white walls and field of desks without interruption.
I miss sitting here, the smell of this room, the sticky feel of my desk when it gets a little humid, and the soft glow of the halogen lights. There are no students as of yet, so Tom Petty is playing enthusiastically in the background as I sip on some lukewarm coffee and try to decide how to organize my room in the most productive manner.
I am a packrat of the upmost degree. I keep every lesson, book, and magazine I use. As well, I can see from where I sit, stacks of folders tucked amongst my books in my bookshelves; each folder is a collection of a student's written work during a short time of antagonizing writing that is a semester.
Consequently, as I plunder through the books on my desk, making room for that infamous "Live" camera, I come across a small jewel. The book, "Mere Christianity," by C.S. Lewis, has reappeared several times throughout my life. I had forgotten where my particular copy had gone, but like an old friend you can depend on, I was glad to see the little vessel of knowledge showed up yet again.
The content of the work is a series of wartime broadcasts about the Christian faith by the author C.S. Lewis during the 1940s, but its message prevails easily today. From the preface, I appreciate the fact that the editor acknowledges that he (the editor) is a very ordinary layman in his church, and his intention is not to determine or advise a denomination. As such, I imagined Lewis sent out his voice, and it fell upon the ears of thousands of soldiers, also ordinary men of the world who were not worried about denomination or separation or even politics.
Regardless, I opened the book and was surprised to find handwriting not my own on its pages. While I hold books in high reserve, I am not above writing in them, annotating them, and making them my own, so the script did not bother me, and I read the words scribbled in blue ink in the margin like reading a secret code someone had left me.
Moments like these are strange, especially when they make a person pause and reflect. Powerful moments, I find, are often ironically quiet. Tom Petty faded out a long time ago as the book in my hand and its feathered pages became louder. I have long come to determine that whether it is coincidence or subconscious, when these often-serendipitous moments occur, I appreciate their timeliness.
Reflectively, the words in the margin were a disruption to the fluid flow of the structured page - even an interruption of thought to the original context. As I mentioned before, the annotation does not bother me, rather the opposite. And despite what the words say, which is now a secret unless you borrow my book, they remind me of life right now. There seems to be a feeling that our existence has been interrupted, almost as life were on pause. That is the thesis of my little editorial, and my students would scold me for putting my main point at the end.
Regardless, it is hard to live that way, waiting for an imagined intermission to end. As I tuck my re-found book into my book bag, and turn off Tom Petty, I am reminded of a quote by Lewis. He stated, "The truth is of course that what one calls the interruptions are precisely one's real life -- the life God is sending one day by day."
I am thankful for that.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
