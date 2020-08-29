While plundering through my library the other day, looking for something entertaining to read, I came across Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House.” I am not a huge fan of horror novels, mainly because they scare me, and not necessarily when I am awake. It is when I fall asleep that these types of stories find me again.
Ironically, the first sentence to “The Haunting of Hill House” is “No live organism can continue for long to exist under conditions of absolute reality.” The novel continues to explain that even katydids dream. And as I decided to enter into the world amongst the pages of this book, I remembered how much I like Shirley Jackson’s writing as well as her thinking.
I am most familiar with Jackson’s short stories, mainly “The Lottery.” We read it in class, and the book is an unnerving study of “the dangers of tradition” that caused quite a bit of controversy after being published in the New Yorker in 1948. The 1940s housewife shocked a lot of readers and neighbors with a horrific tale of irony.
However, Shirley Jackson herself deserves a bit of study. An amazing writer, she never received the recognition she deserved. She published her work while running a household and raising children, and today has been an inspiration to some of the most well-known modern fiction writers.
Again, the “dangers of tradition” is one of the themes we pull from her short story “The Lottery.” Consequently, Jackson lived in a very traditional world, a male dominated world at the time. However, she was not the traditional homemaker, and I have read that she was even avoided by her matronly peers in some instances.
Relatively, I have found over time, that strict obedience to tradition can blind people sometimes to scandalous motives or even morality. While tradition can be comforting and familiar, the reason for the tradition should be paramount.
Jackson stepped outside of the role of the traditional housewife of her time, and I am grateful she did. She is definitely an inspiration, and as I enter into the world of “The Haunting of Hill House,” I salute her, and helplessly think of my own mother.
There is a strength in the heart of a mother I have come to regard as surreal. I remember my own single mother put herself through school while taking care of my sister and me. I remember our non-traditional life and how she somehow kept us in shoes and pants without holes, which was very important to her. Now it’s a trend. I remember her making me stand up for myself. I remember she cared about my sister and I more than anything.
There is nothing stronger than the determination of a mother. Maybe that is the real reason I am going to read this book, regardless of what dreams may come.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
