It was prom 2022, and when I walked in the front foyer of the Tech Center in that fading twilight, I felt like I was walking into a high-class casino. It was remarkable. As a person wandered through the front doors, they passed by a large (realistic) Las Vegas sign with flashing lights. Once through the doors, there were four felt green dealer’s tables that lined the inside of the foyer that led to the prom dance floor. One of those tables was mine.
I am finding the older I get, the harder it is to get out of my comfort zone. Then I think, was it ever easy?
When I arrived in my black vest and white shirt, the entrance hall was all a flutter with teachers, students, and parents putting last-minute touches on the façade that was the theme of this year’s prom. My hands were sweating, and my stomach was in knots because I was a Blackjack dealer.
Of course, Mr. Siler had the better job: He was performing magic card tricks for students (If only I were magic). Ironically, from where I stood trying to use my math skills on the cards, I could hear the gasps of awe from the math teacher’s tricks (If only I were a real boy).
I have played Blackjack since I was a kid, but never in any official capacity. There are the basic rules, but then there are the Vegas rules - or dealer rules. Of course, there was no money involved, and the chips were used basically for pretend. But that’s what prom is about isn’t it? Pretend: the king and queen, dressing up like royalty, a Las Vegas theme.
As the night began, I learned that as the dealer, apparently everyone plays against the dealer. I didn’t know this in the beginning and was playing everyone against one another. Needless to say, I was schooled pretty quickly by a few cantankerous teenage customers in some flashy outfits. I was reminded of Danny Glover in the movie Lethal Weapon, when he says, “I’m getting too old for this…” stuff.
However, after the initial overwhelming rush of students eager to try their hand at 21, it was rather fun. I really do not know the “official” rules to the game, other than the basics. I figured that if they wanted a more realistic Vegas experience, they could go to Mr. Giles at the next table. He actually watched Oceans Eleven to prepare. That guy is dedicated.
After two and a half hours of dealing Blackjack standing up, I had to take a break. I walked into the dance hall for the first time and sat down at the first available chair. I think it is remarkable that they still play the music from my time, and it was comforting to hear. It gave me energy, and a slow smile escaped my lips as the kids walked past and said, “Hey Mr. Theodore!”
As I sat there, listening to some 80s song in the corner of the dance hall like some tired old man, I remembered what prom was truly about. I remembered it actually is about getting out of your comfort zone, which incurs wearing that dress or suit, dancing, best friends, and good times.
I must say, the kids were well behaved and had a great time, and even though Snoop Dog did not make an appearance, it was a night to remember.
Towards the end of the night, my dealer’s table was packed. I could tell by the way little Johnny bet and the face card he was showing that he had at least 20. He was all in, and so was Sally. A line of sweat dripped down the side of his face as I drew myself a card. “Dealer busts! Everybody wins!” They cheered as I dished out their chips.
Although my wife could not attend this year, I can honestly say it is one of the best proms I have chaperoned. However, they can keep the dealer’s table; I missed my Teacher’s Desk.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
