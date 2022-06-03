The end of the school year always brings an excess of emotional goodbyes. As teachers, we wander through the halls in those final moments at the end of the school year giving congratulations and hugs, saying goodbye to those seniors we have seen almost every day for four years, often more than we see our own family.
Then there are those teachers that sail off into retirement. Those hard-braced individuals, those old-schoolers, those true-lovers of the educational bureaucracy. The individuals that have navigated the storms with you, fought the seas of hormonal angst and felt the fury of the “new” standards for the second or third time, until the word “new” seems old.
Consequently, as I get older, I find that I am becoming more emotional. Indeed, I have always shed a tear while watching the movie “Die Hard,” but in these latter years, I find that circumstances seem to push me into that emotional tempest that often brings a tearful glean to my eyes. In my younger years, I used to stand stolid and strong as my friends left the teaching stage, now I teeter on the edge of a sobbing. What the heck is wrong with me, Bruce Willis?
Reflectively, I have had the honor of watching some teaching legends pass through these hallowed halls during my tenure. In my opinion, I have worked with some brilliant teachers that have given Corbin its reputation as a top-notch school. Indeed, I have thrown down poems with Mrs. Bishop on stage, experienced the reputable Mr. McCarty’s profane parley, and heard Mr. Crawford’s reverential roar.
This year, on that last day of school, the faculty sat gathered together in the uppermost part of the cafeteria as our charitable chief Jewell stood and said his goodbyes to those that would follow that path of retirement.
When he gave his tasteful goodbye, that heavy emotion creeped up into my chest. I looked on as he acknowledged one of my coworkers with dutiful admiration. He commented on her elegance and demeanor, and then gave her a casual yet respectful nod. And as he did, I hoped the coaches did not hear my sniffle. (They were at the table next to me. I looked over and whispered, “Die Hard,” and they nodded).
There is something to be said about any coworker leaving. Regardless of who it is, the setting of a person’s life is changed when someone you see every day is leaving. When it is an individual you care about, that change is synonymous with loss.
Certainly, Rhonda Whittemore will be missed in the English Department of Corbin High School, and as it was with the other great ones before her, I know the setting at Corbin High School will be changed.
The hallway will be longer knowing my familiar friend is not at the end of it.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
