“Go west young man.” Every time I visit my father in Oregon those words linger in my mind like a forgotten epiphany. Don’t tell the governor, but as our plane flew thousands of feet over the Midwest, my eyes fell over the vast planes and eventually snowcapped mountains, their icy tops mocking summer with splendor and defiance.
At this moment, I am sitting at my father’s desk. My laptop is plugged into an extension cord, which in turn is plugged into a generator. The only light is the unhurried evening sun coming through the window beyond the desk. The Elkhorn Mountains are in the distance, ancient monoliths so large they are sometimes hidden by clouds. This evening their tops are a dusty illusion, almost part of the graying sky.
I haven’t seen a TV in four days. Central heat and air are easily sacrificed to the cool nights and the dry days that compliment and blemish this part of the country, and there is an uncanny lack of noise that is surprisingly accepted. However, in the distance every now and then a cow will bellow across a pasture that is so large and fluid, it seems like a creature itself.
I have no idea where a Walmart or a Kroger may be, and the closest grocery store is an hour away. I miss Kroger though…sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.
That forgotten epiphany is the anachronistic quality of life that endeavors to exist here. And I am not speaking of the outhouse (ever). This quality is the unrefined vigor that seems to transpire here beyond what I sometimes think is important back in the East. I feel far removed from silly political conversations and televised rants and have come to conclude that the arguments can’t be won and the worries are only nurtured.
I will vote, and obviously have my opinion, but it seems like at home the political agenda was a dominating theme in life. Everything is either left or right, from getting sick, to education, to wearing masks, to even buying food. If something is not available in a store, I swear it is because one side or the other did something, or it’s a political coup meant to influence the people, or some other crazy conspiracy. For example, I couldn’t get a medium drink at a restaurant the other day (even though it was on their menu) because they recently stopped selling that size (stupid Covid). I’m pretty sure it’s because Governor Beshear wants me to buy a large so I will gain weight and be easier to catch when he implements his zombie apocalypse.
Consequently, my retreat is not necessarily from the place, rather myself. It is nice to remove one’s self from native existence so a person can see where they are standing. A person finds they were longing for things they did not even realize.
As I sit here and enjoy the sound of the breeze through the Bull Pines and Juniper trees, I feel this quiet dread in the back of my mind. Eventually, I am going to have to get back on a plane. One of the last times I went through airport security, I got turned around and ended up on the same side as the guards in the bag-check. This evoked an angry retort from an airplane policewoman, who said, “Sir! Get back on the other side of the conveyer belt! Now!”
Although she said “sir,” she was bigger than me, so I obediently ran to the other side. In a moment of levity, her male counterpart then casually told me, “Thought I was gonna have to take you down there for a moment sir.”
I must have looked shocked as I stood there feebly in my Batman socks, because he smiled and said, “I’m just joking.”
I can’t wait to get back to the refinement of civilization.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
