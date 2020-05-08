Dear Seniors,
Well, it has been a most unusual year. Indeed, the outcome of our current situation will resonate into our near future and farther. But that is life. And as aloof as that sounds, it is a solid truth. Life is never what you expect. Day to day may be a continual dance of comforting familiarity, but then something happens and security is broken, and that familiarity breaks away into a “New Normal.”
However, I think certain truths should transcend the inevitability of change. As such, every year in the last trimester of my senior classes, I always read aloud a poem to my students. It is the same poem every year.
I first read the poem in my 20s during a very low point in my life. Someone gave it to me, and I still have that original copy, folded and worn from my many attempts to memorize it.
I will miss reading it in class, because whenever I read it, there is a deep quiet in the classroom, not because it’s an assignment, but because sometimes it feels good just to listen. The name of the Poem is “Desiderata,” by Max Ehrmann. I would like to share it with you here, since we cannot be there.
“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.
Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.
Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.
Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism.
Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass.
Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.
Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.”
Good luck Seniors. It has been an honor.
-Mr. Theodore
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
