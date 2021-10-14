I had someone suggest to me the other day in regard to my students, “Choose your battles.” Well, when you have 20 to 30 kids every other hour, there are a lot of choices. Especially when each one of those kids has a cell phone.
So, as far as choosing your battles, I have found, more often than not, your battles choose you. Once again cell phones have reared their digital heads as a discipline problem. I have no doubt, despite their technological value, that cell phones are the enemy of the classroom and hallways. Before the pandemic, I felt we had reached a respectful, mature place regarding cell phones and students. Now, well, the battle ensues.
This week we find ourselves on Fall break. Yesterday, I snuck into the school building for some paperwork. It is always fascinating to walk through those hallways when no one else is there, your footsteps echoing off those cement walls in the dark. As I opened my door, my keys rattled across the foyer behind me like an alarm.
My room is dark as well, and I refrain from turning on the lights. I walk past the student desks and my podium and fall into my captain’s chair in the darkness. I had shut my workstation down for the break and push the button on the tower and hear the whine of the computer as it starts up.
The light from the screen in front of me fills the room, and I can see my bobble head Batman staring at me from the shadows.
As I sit there by the light of my computer screen, the ominous mood of the room does not escape me. As such, I remember one of my favorite TV shows from time past, “The X-files.” Fox Mulder, the protagonist, was a renegade FBI agent who lived in a world of conspiracies and monsters and tried to prove what he believed was the truth. He was partnered with a pragmatic FBI agent and objective doctor, who questioned his sanity. Sounds like my marriage. Our show would be called “The Weird One and the Realist.”
Anyway, Mulder said something once that stuck with me. He told his sensible and realistic partner, “I think all I have, all any of us have, are the results of the choices we’ve made.”
I will tell you the truth. When I come in this classroom, I feel the remnants of those choices, those battles. But most of all, I feel the battles already in progress. I am four days into my Fall break and sitting at my desk thinking about the students that did not turn in their assignments those last days before break or a certain student that will not stop abusing their cell phone in the classroom. Not because I am a nitpicker or obsessive-compulsive teacher. No. I am thinking about them because those are the battles I have to face when I come back after break.
It’s not that those assignments were life-changing lessons, just as cell phones are not a tool normally used for ill intent. No, they are just lessons and devices. However, I am finding there are larger lessons involving both as of late: responsibility, integrity, and respect. So, when I choose my battles, there is a bigger price.
I would hope, however, that in these battles there are only winners, despite the struggle. And whether they realize it now or later, there is truly only one side in those battles -their side.
Mulder also said, “All we can do, Scully, is pull the thread and see what unravels.”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
