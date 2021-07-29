American author, Bruce Barton once said, “Sometimes when I consider what tremendous consequences come from little things, I am tempted to think there are no little things.”
In relation, as life attempts to claw its way back to normalcy, reeling from the tragedies incurred by the coronavirus, I fear some of the little things in life have not returned to normal. And the coronavirus has become a blame-all to some unchanging problems incurred during the pandemic.
For example, if you are planning on building something soon, the price of lumber is shocking. It rose during the pandemic and has not come back down. Also, why haven’t grocery prices returned to normal - eggs? ketchup? meat? If a person wants a steak from certain grocery stores, they better be willing to invest a nice sum. I am not a big fan of steak, but I was walking by a meat display the other day and observed a package of 3 average steaks that cost almost $40. Seriously, if a man were to eat a steak while sitting on a piece of new plywood, he’d have to be pretty well off.
Honestly, sometimes for my family, it is cheaper to eat out. As such, last Tuesday, we were in London and decided to eat at our favorite restaurant. Sadly, we pulled into an empty parking lot and were surprised to find the establishment only opens for dinner.
Disappointed but not deterred, and very hungry, we went down the road to another popular restaurant. It was about one o’clock on a Tuesday, and the parking lot was not very populated, but at least it had cars. However, there were several people waiting on benches outside the restaurant. It turns out there was a 20-minute wait. This was troublesome because we had a 2-year-old and stealing her nose and eating it can only work for so long. I think she is on to me.
A little frustrated and confused, I decided to inspect why we were having to wait. After sitting for 10 minutes on their uncomfortable but aesthetic bench, I stood and walked in the restaurant past the hostess, who looked at me questionably. I peered into the front foyer of the spacious building and found there were 10 empty tables to every two with customers. I looked back through the restaurant and observed the rest of the restaurant was just as vacant.
Eventually (20 minutes), we were seated in yet another part of the restaurant. There were five empty tables around us. Regardless, our waitress promptly appeared, and we ordered. My wife and I ordered a salad, which we always share before the main course. We usually only use one fork since I save my other for broccoli, as such, I use my hands. It’s very romantic and slightly barbaric.
To our dismay, our waitress comes back and informs us that the lettuce was not cut, so we could not have salads (let that sink in). I literally looked around and thought, where am I? I have never heard the statement, “the lettuce is not cut.” Still, we did not fuss and were not rude, however, I desperately wanted to yell, “Bring me a knife, server, and a head of lettuce, and I shall cut it!”
I’m sure it was not her fault. We ordered broccoli instead. Still, moments later, she came back and informed us that they were out of one of their main courses, which my daughter had ordered.
I suggested broccoli and thought this was funny, but no one laughed.
The waitress came back a third time and informed us that the restaurant was out of the drinks my daughter and I had ordered. I’m not making this up. Again, we did not blame the server.
Finally, our food came, and although it was not what we wanted, it was good. We ate and eventually asked for our check. As she was bringing our check, she dropped off a salad to some customers two tables in front of us, no lie (apparently, they found a knife to cut that lettuce).
I honestly don’t know what was going on, but we had been to this restaurant many, many times. It was a great restaurant. Still, the wonderful service did not end: As we were filling out the check, our server stood behind us and explained to my wife how to fill out the bill to include the tip. It was similar to any other check, but apparently, she felt we needed help (after all, we did order a strange amount of broccoli).
I am not necessarily complaining about the restaurant — or the server, rather the situation, which seems to be one example of many (this one was simply the most fun). I keep hearing the lack of quality service is because employers cannot find people to work. I am sure that is a real problem, one that would explain a lot of what happened above.
Here’s the thing: I have also visited several restaurants and establishments that are intent on holding up their sense of quality — and do. Even at the heart of the pandemic, we have observed those businesses maintaining and even going above and beyond for their customers. It’s almost like they WANT customers; as such, they definitely have our business.
No doubt recent circumstances can definitely be a debilitating and formidable excuse, but eventually, if those circumstances are resolved to some extent, primary responsibilities should return - Unless one is holding on to the excuse, regardless of the circumstance.
My robot brain keeps telling me to shut up and eat my broccoli.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
