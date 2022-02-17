The venue of my “Teacher’s Desk” was dictated by the Health Department this week. I am officially quarantined with COVID, and I am writing this on my laptop from home. What seemingly began as a cold last Saturday, turned into what felt like a serious case of the flu. By Monday, I didn’t even want to get out of bed (but who wants to get out of bed on a Monday). My wife and I were both tested at First-Care and it was official: We had finally contracted the virus that has disrupted our world for the past two years.
The first thing I thought was, “Man, I still have to make lesson plans for all my classes.”
Every class has an agenda, and usually the teacher is the only one who knows the status of their class. My class is regularly in the middle of some paper, a novel, or some other ongoing activity or unit. For example, we recently started “Lord of the Flies” in my senior class and “Fahrenheit 451” in my sophomore class, and we are writing papers in all of my classes.
The day after our diagnosis, I rose at 7 a.m. and began formulating plans for my classes, the light from my laptop reflecting the spittle from my sneezes and coughing fits (Little graphic, but true). As I maneuvered through my Google classrooms, I gave each class adequate work and an explanation of my absence. By the time school started, I had graded several quizzes from the previous week and was monitoring my email through a nauseous haze.
It didn’t take long for student emails to start appearing in my inbox, their familiar names lifting my spirits, but not my head. The body aches were kicking in. By 9:30 a.m., I had responded to at least 15 students and graded some more quizzes, but couldn’t stand up straight.
Consequently, my favorite email was from little Johnny (not his real name as far as you know), and I received it the second day of my quarantine. By this time I was lying down every half hour then returning to my computer.
Little Johnny wrote, “Mr. Theodore, I know you are sick, but could you please update my grades?” I breathed in my steroid inhaler and whispered (because my voice had completely gone) sure Johnny, sure.
And then for some reason, the third day of my quarantine, I decided to call a parent whose child’s grades I was worried about in class. I think I was delirious at this point. That was the same day I kept calling my own classroom and giving my sub directions. I think she thought I was a little crazy. My voice was rough and I sounded like Marlon Brando’s Godfather, “Are they doin their work? Tell them they better be doin their work.”
Still, I thought the sub was very patient and did a good job. At one point, I was monitoring assignments on my computer, and I called and asked which students were present. In a raspy voice, I started naming names off the top of my roster, one by one. “Is Johnny there? Is Sarah there?”
The astute sub stopped me after three students and said, “Do you want me to just tell you who is absent.” I started laughing in that rough voice of mine and said, “Yes, that would be a better idea.” However, my cell phone had died and I am pretty sure the last thing she heard was me laughing maniacally.
In all honesty, I am actually a very lucky man to be working as a teacher in this day and age. While home bound, I was able to look at students’ papers from my laptop as they were working on them. I was able to tell immediately when a student finished a quiz or a test (of which I gave several while I was out), and then grade them and post them where they could see them.
During one class, a student took a quiz, emailed me and asked what she made, and I emailed her back with her grade and a smiley face emoji, all in a matter of minutes while coughing my lungs up. I get goose bumps when I think about how awesome that is (the technology, not the coughing my lungs up).
By far, my favorite email was from a student whose energy in the classroom is only matched by his arbitrary statement. Through the chaos that has been this week, I pulled up his email, and it read: “Hey Mr. Theodore. Whatcha doin?”
I’m laughing even as I write this.
Now, I’m coughing again.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
