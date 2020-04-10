Recently, I came upon a prompt asking if online teaching is better than face-to-face, which I think is similar to asking the question, “Is the movie better than the book?” The book, most always, is better than the movie, unless you’re talking about “Blade Runner.” That movie was a work of art, especially for its time, and as much as I liked Phillip K. Dick’s work, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep,” the movie in this instance was better.
Reflectively, I remember one of my first classes; a student in the back of the room kept talking while I was lecturing. It is hard to keep the class’s attention when what someone else is saying is more interesting than subject-verb agreement. It happens sometimes. Anyway, after a couple of times of asking him to pay attention, I sternly stated, “Don’t make me come back there!”
Without missing a beat, the intrepid student said, “Don’t make me come up there.”
I involuntarily laughed out loud. The student’s remark was such an unexpected response, that I couldn’t help it. Although disrespectful, he was in no way threatening, rather being silly to the point that I think it surprised him. After the giggles died down, but not the smile on my face, I stepped out from behind the podium and continued my lecture to a more comfortable class. In that more relaxed environment, I was able to communicate and get my message across easier for all of us. Fear not, I continued to admonish my resilient troublemaker, but even he seemed to pay more attention.
Believe it or not, I miss that.
While I understand the necessity of our current situation and the distance at which we must teach, I think without a doubt that face-to-face is better than online teaching, sometimes even necessary. I continue on our social distancing path knowing it is only temporary, but I would never want to remain in this setting.
Comparatively, while in college I took an online statistics class at a school in Pennsylvania. It was an upper level college course and the first real online course I had taken. I ordered the expensive text, and actually mailed assignments in each week. I had a very ineffective online correspondence with an anonymous professor who probably dealt with hundreds of students at the same time.
After about the third unit into the class I was lost. Completely lost. I studied to the point I was breaking my nice yellow pencils, but I still wasn’t grasping the concepts. I literally kept asking myself, “Why can’t I understand this.” It was infuriating. I felt like I wasn’t trying hard enough, at which point I would intensely immerse myself in the work, only to get my papers back and see my answers were wrong. When the online professor would respond to my questions, I had no idea what he was talking about. Needless to say, I will not be teaching statistics in Pennsylvania.
In reflection, I know I have taken hard classes before and passed with flying colors (if you consider Bs colorful). Even math classes. What was the difference?
The difference was a teacher.
Beyond my slow right brain, I needed someone to connect with me and see I wasn’t getting it and maybe see why I wasn’t getting it. I needed to see demonstrations, enthusiasm, examples, and hear someone else explain how they came to grasp certain concepts.
In relation, I ran into one of my colleagues the other day (at a distance of six feet) and he summed it up perfectly when he despaired that the COVID-19 situation has taken the best parts of teaching and left only the assignments and grading.
Regardless, we do a lot for our students right now: Online videos, online classes, online video chats, email, texts, and other more advanced technology that I have not delved into. I think, as a school, we are as committed as ever to helping our students. In regard to our situation, we are doing great, and doing what we should do. Reflectively, I am even answering questions into Sunday evening, the little ding of an email going off on my phone as I watch “Blade Runner.”
Still, I miss the classroom. Surprisingly, I have heard this from many students as well. So, no, I do not think online teaching is better than face-to-face, but we are doing the best we can.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
