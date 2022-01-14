Sitting at my desk at home Friday, I can still see the snow falling outside, a juxtaposition of beauty and hindrance. Regardless of not being in school since Wednesday, the lessons continue. I think the concept of “snow day” is forever gone. Already, while sitting here in my Stark Industries T-shirt, old blue jeans, and house shoes, at 9 o’clock in the morning, I have answered emails from several diligent students regarding the day’s assignments.
This has actually been a couple of industrious school days. As of yesterday, I have over 60 essays to grade and a test over Act IV of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth" (I am proud to report, the lowest grade was a B). Today, my senior students have a test over 30 ACT vocabulary words, along with a reading assignment to finish the first 100 pages of the novel "The Road".
Subsequently, as I marvel at my ability to assign these assorted assignments, I remember reading an impacting quote the other night. I woke up at 2:35 a.m. There in the dark with the ghosts and monsters, I always look at my watch and thank God the indigo light is not bright enough to wake my wife (that would be scary). My eyes open about this time every night through the week, and I have learned it is a waste of time (hours) to try to force myself back into that slumber. So, I read until I am drowsy.
As I turned on my phone, I held my breath for fear, again, she might wake. Among the novels and online comics I have downloaded, I came across a quote that said, “The teenage years are considered to be the worst and best years of a person’s life.” The “worst” part of the quote pulled at my heart strings. While school is a wonderful institution, like the snow, there is a duality. Beyond the opportunities and learning, students have to push and work their way through the social setting that is a school: the fitting in, the competition, and the academics.
School involves an intense existence. Also, I always try to remember as I teach and communicate with these individuals that there is even more beyond the school setting. Many students have jobs outside school, or households in some state of flux - or both. As such, empathy is a strong factor in my world.
Reflectively, I acquired my first job while in school; I was 16 years old. I worked at the Hen House, which was a barn-like country restaurant that used to sit just off the exit where Pilot sits now. I was a “bus-boy;” I cleaned tables and washed dishes late into the night. I remember one evening sitting on the steps of the Hen House at one o’clock in the morning waiting for my stepfather to pick me up. He worked as well, and sometimes he would fall asleep waiting for my shift to end.
As the lights went out at the restaurant and the last co-worker left with an uncertain wave, I knew I had to do something. In this time before cell phones, I should have asked for a ride, but then it was a gamble if my stepfather was on his way, and also, I was embarrassed. We lived about seven miles away. Thinking back, I hope I tried to call from a pay phone, but I think my youthful anger probably got the better of me, and to say I walked home would be the perfect revenge. So, I wadded up my apron that smelled like the dishwater from a hundred dirty plates and tilted my head toward home. There was no music from a cell phone or earbuds, just me and the road at night, cars wisping by indifferent to my anonymous existence beside the asphalt.
I also went to school the next day. Ah, the resilience of the young. I can barely stay up to 10 p.m. now, let alone walk home in the dark on a cold February night. I don’t blame my stepfather, in fact, I am grateful for him. He worked 50-hour weeks and picked up his stepson in the middle of the night if needed, and he very rarely let me down. The point is, life happens, and when you are young, it seems you are less armed with the resources you might sometimes need, whether mentally or physically.
I think about that walk sometimes, especially when I see one of my students struggling to stay awake in my classroom (even though "Macbeth" is a heck of a lot more interesting than any Avenger’s movie). So, I put down the eraser I was going to throw at them and gently say, “Wake up random student. Wipe that drool off your face before the girl in the back you have a crush on sees you. Wake up, and let’s talk about Shakespeare.” And so, with the grace of a maladroit Clydesdale, we march lethargically through English literature.
To conclude, as I sit here looking out my window at the stunning, rather cathartic snow, I appreciate the fact that there is a force out there beyond the prescribed that can still slow things down. It is relieving sometimes to know that not everything can be controlled, and that institutionalized routine can sometimes be almost casually disrupted. Shakespeare will always be there tomorrow.
Honestly, I think I am just dreading those 60 essays. I’d rather go for a walk.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.