My students and I are reading the short story “The Colomber” by Dino Buzzetti. Briefly, the story is about a young boy named Stefano who supposedly encounters a mythical sea-creature called a Colomber. The creature is thought to pursue a chosen victim their entire life until it is able to devour them. The fear of the monster in many ways determines Stefano’s course in life, until that final moment when he is old and decides to face the beast.
The story narrates that the weathered Stefano rows out alone in a small boat at night on a calm sea, harpoon in his aging hands and under a crescent moon, ready at last to face his fate. There is a sense of camaraderie from the aged Stefano toward the beast as the monster was his life-long companion in many aspects.
Before this point in the story, there is no question of who is the cause of the conflict. The main character, of course, is Stefano, the young boy who grows up to be a successful, albeit tormented, shipowner. But who is the villain? The obvious answer is the monster.
However, what Stefano thought was a monster, was really a messenger charged with the task of delivering to Stefano a priceless gift from the sea (I just told you the ending). So, you can see, Stefano himself caused the very torment he lived in his whole life. The Colomber’s last words to Stefano were “Goodbye, poor man.”
The story is filled with literary lessons: Irony, plot, climax, mood, vocabulary, etc. However, I keep coming back to the lesson about fear.
It helplessly reminds me of something that miscreant Stephen King said, “Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win.”
Interestingly enough, one year while reading “The Colomber” in class, a student commented on the myth. The boy was a professional fisherman. He had sponsors and everything. At his age, I was a professional hamburger flipper (Thank you Wendy’s). I actually had a picture of him hanging up in my room from the newspaper where he was fishing in what looked like a Nascar outfit.
The intrepid young man had fished all over the continent. After we read the story, he eagerly commented that he had heard the myth while in South America fishing. I was fascinated!
He went on to explain how he had heard about the Colomber from the local fishermen when he and his crew would ask for advice about fishing locations. You could tell of course he did not believe the story was true and was not trying to convince anyone else to believe it, rather he wanted to pass on that the story was alive.
Is fear a story we tell ourselves? If so, how much control do we have over that story? It makes a person wonder what their Colomber is and what would happen if they faced it?
Eventually, we are all going to be Stefano out on that little boat alone. Maybe we should deal with our fears before we have nothing to lose and see how much we gain.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
