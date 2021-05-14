Today, my teacher’s desk is at home. As a result, I am staring out the window of my little office space and marveling at the fact that I have some extraordinary potted plants growing just inside the glass. They catch the sun in their emerald leaves and literally seem to glow.
I love this spot in my home. When I am here, I often contemplate a quote by Terry Pratchet. She said, “Why do you go away? So that you can come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes and extra colors.”
About a month ago, my wife and I, and three friends, stood precariously in front of the ominous entrance to a rather large, cavernous cave. We were waiting for our guide. By the way, any time there is a guide, you know there is going to be an adventure.
We shuffled our feet and laughed nervously at the formidable unknown before us. Our voices honestly echoed down the cave that loomed before us like a beacon and a warning at the same time. Over the years, I have found that the unknown is the greatest harbinger of fear. That, and a heavy lawnmower.
However, we did know for certain one thing. As my wife and I stood there with dear friends, we knew we were about to climb into kayaks in freezing water and wander through the depths of a cave for an hour.
Personally, I was intimidated because as I have grown older, I have the balance of an upside-down bottle of ketchup and sitting in a kayak in a cave did not seem prudent. I even asked myself several times, “Why am I doing this?” Actually, my wife and I go kayaking often, just not in a cave. I think much of my fear evolved from the existence of cave-sharks.
Well, the guide showed up: a brisk, confident 20-something enthusiast that explained to us how to get our gear on. They supplied everything, even the life jackets. I will never forget those life jackets; they held the musky perfume of many a cave-soldier before us.
Respectfully, the crew that guided us were experts. Getting into the kayak, which I feared would be a perilous process, was incredibly easy. My wife and I were the first people in the water and the last ones out. She went first to make sure it was safe, then I followed.
Eventually, sitting there in the water, just inside that cave, waiting for our group to come together, my heart calmed, and I began to appreciate the adventure. I found some semblance of balance and began to easily drift on that calm black blanket as the others slipped their kayaks into the water.
Then, we were off, into the depths of the cave. We all had head lamps, and to this day I could not tell you how to operate mine. It had several buttons, but only one operated the light. At one point it reminded me of a candy bar you can’t open when you’re starving. It got dark in there.
Regardless, I cannot relate the feeling of drifting through that black water, hundreds of feet below ground with a head lamp for guidance. I kept looking over at my wife, fearless of those cave-sharks, smiling in the dark, the cavern rock above her head. What a memory!
As we drifted through the cavern, we came upon a spot where water seeped in from the mountain above like a waterfall, and the water below was lit up with a green glow (man-made) and you could see large trout wandering below your boat aimlessly, like bored souls.
At one point our guide told us we were at the deepest part of the cave, then asked us to turn out our lights in order to see absolute darkness. I honestly did not know what that would do to my balance, so as the lights were flicking off, I paddled over to my wife and reached out my hand.
Regardless, sitting here now, looking at my plants pushing against the window, I appreciate the warmth and solidity of home. For me it is reverse of what Terri Pritchitt said. Regardless of the adventure, if I did not have home, I could not see the extra colors. I would not want to.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
