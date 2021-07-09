I tried out for the basketball team once in middle school. The coach put everyone that was trying out on two teams: shirts and no-shirts. Then he made us play each other. The winning team got to be on the school basketball team. Sounds logical, right?
As guilty as our basketball coach was of being an uninterested participant in the school system, I was just as guilty of wanting to get out of class. Quid pro quo. However, thinking back, I wonder if he didn’t put the boys he wanted on the team on the winning side. I’m sure he would have thought that was funny.
I never made the team (the game wasn’t even close), but a very dedicated boy that was on my team desperately wanted to. I felt sorry for him and wished I were a better player. However, even though I lost, I did not spray paint obscenities about my school on a wall where everyone could see. I did not whine like I deserved the world. Actually, anyone during that time would have thought that was bad form, even the bullies.
Apparently, that is not the situation now.
In a national case beginning in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that a school could not discipline a student based on her Snapchat expletives regarding her failure to make the cheerleading team. The disgruntled teenager posted very colorful phrases, as well as a picture with fingers raised toward her school. The school wanted to expel her from her sport for a year, however, it was determined that would be a violation of her free speech.
I’ve read several articles regarding this case and have come to determine that the Supreme Court Justices truly had a hard decision to make. I am not a fan of inhibiting someone’s right to speak. However, I was offended by the student’s words and lack of maturity, and I was dismayed more by the loss of power for a school to discipline. Still, where does censorship stop?
Ultimately, after a lot of evaluation, I came to agree with the Court’s ruling. The First Amendment should not be messed with. Should we punish people for their spontaneous comments in a social setting, regardless of whether it is online or simply speaking? Ironically, while Snapchat pictures disappear, the internet is forever, and someone, somewhere captures every online moment. But that is not a factor, just a radical truth.
And so, as a person that did not make the basketball team in middle school, (or the dance team in college), I am not upset with the girl (kids are going to do wrong things), or even the Supreme Court. As this unfolds and closes, and schools learn their place in the world of social media, I am upset with society (My robot brain said do not write that).
I first heard about this case on a talk show, and the audience cheered as the host proclaimed the girl’s freedom to curse out her school openly. Indeed, she has that right, but she still is not a hero. However, how many of her young, like-minded un-developed brains think she is?
While the student had the right to defend her profanity against her school, that right derives from a freedom with more noble intentions.
And then, I heard they were selling T-shirts with her belligerent expletives displayed on the front. As someone that loves free speech and history, I still wonder how a moment of cantankerous rebellion warrants such a following.
Kids will be kids. They are going to do stupid things. They are passionate and full of energy. However, I don’t think we should celebrate their profane mistakes and lift up their sense of disrespect. There is a lesson in all of this, but I don’t think that student is going to see the correct one. That is sad.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
