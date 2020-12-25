It’s 8 o’clock in the morning, and in the next room my wife is wrapping presents and playing old-time Christmas songs by Bing Crosby while a fake fireplace crackles and pops on Netflix. I always like when she picks the fireplace version with the dog in the corner. I think it is a real dog, but it is eternally frozen in place, a victim of digital taxidermy. It makes me smile.
Conversely, we found it hard to get into the Christmas spirit this year, as I am sure many people have. Our little pandemic and political forays have taken a toll on people’s livelihood. Specifically, for us, it has been about missing family. In this context, it seems the holidays have taken a bad situation and made it worse. To not be able to hug your parents or grandparents for fear of inadvertently passing on a virus that might kill them, is confusing and heart-wrenching.
Confusing, because with all the controversy regarding the realism of the pandemic, to sacrifice embracing a loved one, makes a person question if they are doing the right thing. I have wondered several times if I am overreacting, and have even contemplated risking an embrace, but then know if the worst were to happen and it was my fault, I would have to live with that for the rest of my life.
Recently, I came across an article on Christmas traditions. In Mexico, they observe Las Posadas, which celebrates the journey of Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Las Posadas recreates the pilgrimage with two people dressing up as Mary and Joseph, along with other locals dressed up as angels and shepherds.
According to biblical tradition, on their journey, Mary and Joseph were turned down refuge from several inns until one inn keeper found room for them in a manger. As I read about the Las Posadas tradition, I found it interesting that it specifically lifts up the journey.
Reflectively, the tradition brought to mind a conversation I had the other day. A couple of us were sitting around our Netflix fire and the familiar nod to 2020 came up: “It is the worst year ever.” But then, just to be contrary, we started thinking about all the good that has happened, and how blessed we truly are. Our list from our little game was quite extensive and surpassed the mere meme of “worst year ever.” Our catalog of “good things” was dramatic and personal but ranged from being fortunate to have a job in our current dilemma, to the democratic concept of “thank goodness our vote counts.”
But those were the broad strokes. The more personal things that happened this year that were good, will reverberate through the rest of our lives. It was definitely a journey. The tradition mentioned above reminds me to be grateful, and maybe more importantly, humble.
In that context, I think it is interesting how the first Christmas with the most precious gift involved one of the humblest journeys.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
