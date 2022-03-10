My students took the ACT college exam today, and I stood watching over them like a hawk in mid-country looking for prey.
I read to them from the script provided, careful not to show any emotion in my voice lest it be inferred as a secret code conveying them the answers. Instead, my monotone voice imparted that necessary evocation to take the test seriously.
Last night, after reruns of "Seinfeld," I contemplated buying them donuts for breakfast before they started the test. However, I honestly feared this might interfere with our time constraint, and I am sure remnants of glazed donuts on a state test form would surely frowned upon.
As it was, I watched them as they took this detrimental test, this test to measure how well they can take a test. I watched them as this required capitulation to money made them focus all their academic energy, and I watched them as this energy came out the end of a pencil and into a little oval on a form full of empty ovals.
I was the dutiful proctor, but as I watched them, I felt a sense of empathy for their current station: the student looking to their future even as the world talks of war. While today was their test holiday, just a couple of days ago in class we were talking about Russia and Ukraine. At that time, I was impressed with their candor and knowledge of the situation.
Reflectively, when I was a teenager and walked the halls of my own high school, my generation also had a very tangible fear of war. During the Cold War in the 80s, there was a palpable level of hostility between the U.S. and Russia. Nuclear war seemed very near, all the time. It colored the world differently. Many times, fear seemed to distort moments of ambition and direction.
Incidentally, during this time in my life, Hollywood aptly released a made-for-TV movie (so everyone could see it) about nuclear destruction called “The Day After.” Talk about gasoline on a fire. Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “You have nothing to fear but fear itself.” If you ask me, that’s enough.
I do not in any way think our generation had it worse than others. In fact, I would argue my generation was very fortunate. However, I still remember that fear. And today it is like an old, real-life antagonist that slowly sticks his decrepit, balding head up again to say, “I’m still here.” As such, Vladimir Putin is saying all the right things to feed that old fear, as if he is reading from a familiar script.
Consequently, as I look upon my students, in the hallway, in the classroom, or in our town, I think about something my father once said. He told me, “You might not be able to change things all the time, but at least be aware of what’s going on.”
So, as I monitored them today taking their tests, those intrepid youth reaching for those elusive opportunities, I thought about their situation and their current state of reality. And although I can’t change the world’s state of affairs, I tried to be aware of what’s going on with them.
I am always rooting for them, but today, as they finished their test and hoped for a better future, I was really rooting for them.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
