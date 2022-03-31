As I sit here at my cluttered desk, waiting for the start of another Monday, I look out over the empty student seats that grace the inside of this cement cave that is my classroom and give thanks. The older I get, the more I try not to take things for granted, even during the dark times I call Mondays.
However, as I lie in bed Sunday night, doing imaginary battle with the coming week, I develop an anxiety that keeps me well above the waters of sleep. As a result, I try to think of the good moments that happened over the weekend to give me strength. In my mind, I put those moments in a box and let them rest in my heart, opening it throughout the day for inspiration.
Well, this Monday I had plenty in that box. Among other things, my family attended the seven o’clock showing of “Frozen” Friday night at Corbin High School’s Redhound Theater. And to my delight, my beautiful granddaughter sat with me the whole time. She was as mesmerized by actual people playing the parts of one of her favorite cartoons as I was with her little face, so serious and curious in its demeanor.
When the character Anna fell to the ground after being accidentally hurt by her sister, my granddaughter looked up at me with worry in her big eyes and said, “Will she be okay?”
As a literature teacher, I started to say, “No, she will not be okay. Actually, Anna getting injured is one of the inciting incidents that capitulates to the overall conflict, and it leads to a familial life-long deception, which in turn almost results in Elsa and Anna’s overall destruction.”
Instead, I said, “Yes, Sweetie. She will be fine.”
Seriously, one of the best moments of the weekend was sitting in the Redhound Theater Friday night watching a wonderful performance. My granddaughter and I both gasped as the tree folk slid down through the aisles beside us through the dark in their sparkling green suits and climbed upon the stage. She watched these moments with weighty seriousness, and I wondered if her 3-year-old mind decided right then that magic was real. As I looked at her, I knew it was.
I had already watched the play during school, and was astonished at the quality of the performance. The outfits, the special effects, and the choreography all exist on a professional level. However, it was the performances of the students that truly floored me.
I watched as students who had sat captured in those classroom seats created a world and characters on stage with such power that I felt humbled. They were incredible as they danced and sang across the stage with what seemed like effortless precision.
As for the singing. I am not one for musicals, but that inhibition disappeared while watching this performance. The singing was remarkable. Among others, Tara Doolin’s performance of Elsa was perfect. I remember hearing someone whisper, “That part was made for her.” In addition, there was a cup dance led by Barrett Keck that I would actually enjoy watching again. Truly, everyone did a wonderful job.
When I was younger, I used to bark at the lack of opportunity as far as the performing arts in this area. One had to go to Lexington to enjoy something professionally developed (Of course, I probably just did not know where to look). Regardless, as my weekend came to an end, I marveled at the hidden treasure that is our theater program.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
