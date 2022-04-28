As summer seeks to break the bonds of our resilient winter, Corbin seems to be truly blossoming. A simple drive down Main Street is an aesthetic interlude. The striking balconies, distinctive restaurants, and artistic shops bring a strong sense of charm to our little metropolis. I truly think our main street has experienced a remarkable makeover, and I think it is a symbol of progress for the rest of the city.
For example, the little water park on Main. I don’t know how many times in the heat of last summer I drove past the positively poetic picture of children splashing on the wet cement as water sprouted over their little heads from large colorful fountains. Or, there is the public library whose building is a valiant visage on the corner. The red brick bastion of written words is immensely involved in our society. They offer such things as The Story Walk, art exhibitions, opportunities for toddlers, computer access for the locals, to name a few.
Consequently, I had the pleasure of taking 24 students to the public library Friday. Twenty-four young, eager minds filed off a bus in the middle of the day and made their way into the red brick building, past the pillars of books and into a round room with giant windows and casual seating all around. There was coffee, tea and cakes waiting, and their young hands made short work of them.
Eventually, comfortable and calm, one by one they were drawn to the front of the room, where the sun shined the brightest through the tall windows, and they read their poems. I stood at a distance, leaning on a bookshelf and listened with a tilted ear. Once again, I was inspired by our school’s youth. However, this time I was not alone.
Jolena Ramey, the youth services coordinator for the Corbin Public Library, hosted the interaction and witnessed with me their creative power. Thanks definitely goes to her for providing an opportunity to have our little adventure with words.
Indeed, it was an opportunity to get away from the day-to-day routine. Or to get away from what one student surmised as:
Same old, same old, we live, we are the machine,
We the people are the cogs that run it, this cliche reality.
Does one know how to break free?
To escape from this trap, overlap the backlash of this mishap.
And so, we broke free for a few hours Friday, and immersed ourselves in moments painted with words in a beautiful setting that is our Corbin Public Library.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
