It is 8 a.m., and I am sitting in my classroom at my desk. Next year requires some contemplation and creativity, so as I type away my bobble-head Batman stands emotionless beside my keyboard, true to his vigil. Beyond a half-empty box of pencils and scattered paper clips, books line the front of my workspace like old friends, their pages fritted and curled in the humid room.
As my computer hummed to life, I rummaged through the breakroom and found that I still had some coffee and creamer left, and after fixing myself a cup and making my way back to my chair through the dark hallway, I find that that the java brew smells different within these cement walls, a little heavier, and I dare say better.
As my eyes scan the room, I see the desks are not exactly straight — they never are. I also see the piece of a toy wall-crawler still sticking to the ceiling where a student threw it, only to rip part of it off attempting to get it down (I hope it stays there forever). As I continue to examine, I see so many other unfinished moments: books not put up, urgent notes scribbled on a calendar, student work strewn about, and posters lifting slightly off the walls. That would seem to be a truism for life-it is filled with unfinished moments. It should always be so, because life goes on.
I keep analyzing why I feel so invigorated sitting here at this desk. It is because I look around and can see all these moments existing, not just educationally, but socially. Fragments of colored intensity that make up lives. High School is an extremely concentrated social environment that will never exist again, not even in college.
Just now, even as I write these words looking for inspiration, my eyes fall upon a student essay sticking haphazardly out of a file. I remember I kept it because I liked what the student was implying. He titled the work “Life is a Strange Masterpiece.” He goes on to explain his love of a certain video game. Throughout the work, the reader can appreciate his passion for the game, but it is his final paragraph coupled with the title that moves me.
He explains that he loves the storyline that goes with the game (everyone loves a story), and although he would love to play sports, his wheelchair makes it impossible. As a result, he feels rather knowledgeable about something else he finds relevant. I love reading and re-reading the essay. He has a story, a wonderful story, and it is as much in his writer’s voice as it is his perseverance. Life definitely is a strange masterpiece.
Speaking of strange, in the back of the classroom, a movie poster hangs dauntingly over some desks. The main character’s arm stretches out as if to use a magic force on the viewer. It is one of those pictures where the eyes follow you wherever you go, and it is definitely gazing upon me now. The poster is from a popular Netflix series and reads, “Stranger Things.” The subtitle reads, “One summer can change everything.” How appropriate.
Beside that poster is another poster titled, “The Hobbit.” In another oddly related subtitle, it states, “An unexpected journey.”
Well, if my room has a voice, and I think it does, it is stating some strange things have happened that are going to change everything this summer, causing an unexpected journey. Nevertheless, life is a strange masterpiece full of encapsulated moments — as it should be.
Bobble-head Batman nods dutifully.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
