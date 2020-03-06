It is early yet, about an hour before classes start. As I create my lesson plans for a new trimester, I glance over at a rather large empty coffee cup that sits on a table in front of the room. It is always empty at the beginning of a new trimester. However, that coffee cup should be filled with yellow pencils, sharpened by me at the beginning of last trimester.
I have found while teaching, patience is a virtue of necessity. While I believe that people are naturally patient, I think there is a different kind of tolerance that exists, maybe one bound through empathy.
At the beginning of the year, I have around 200 pencils. I sharpen them and put them out periodically through the months in a big coffee mug, which is easily accessed by my students. On the first day of class, I explain to my students that these pencils are for them if they should need one. However, I tell them, they need to bring their own pencil and paper, and if they need to borrow one, I would like the pencil back when they are finished. I explain that I know everyone forgets, and I need him or her to be ready to work as soon as class begins.
Currently, we are in the last trimester and those 200 pencils are gone, perhaps broken in the floor of some other teacher’s classroom, or in the floorboard of some mother’s car, being chewed on by a little dog with a foreign name. Honestly, I don’t know where they’re at, but they’re not in the darn cup (excuse my language). Currently, I am on my sixth pack of pencils (almost 300 pencils), and I am still loading that cup like an unteachable mule.
Reflectively, I think my generosity and naivety stem from my own personal experiences with forgetfulness. I can relate to that person who repeatedly forgets to do something like bring a pencil to class. Truly, there have been times in my life where a little remembrance would have done me well.
Can I tell you a story?
When I was in my 20s, I was a professional cook at a local eatery, and I would ride a motorcycle to work. Those many years ago, I remember walking out of Wendy’s restaurant after my shift was over, taking off my apron as I ambled across the parking lot, smelling like those indomitable hamburgers, then simply laying my leg over the seat of my bike and sitting there in the cool night air. It was always dark, around 1 a.m. when my shift ended. I would put my headphones on and wait until I found that perfect song. Then I would start that bike up, and when that motor felt good, I would take off. Sometimes I wouldn’t even go home, I would just drive, listening to music and being young.
I remember riding through downtown Corbin one day, feeling that sense of freedom as the wind blew bugs into my mouth. I didn’t have my headphones on then, so it was easy to hear the man in the car beside me when he said, “Hey!”
I honestly waived as if he were saying hello. I didn’t smile because I think I was eating a lady bug.
However, he said, “No stupid, your kickstand is down!”
I looked down and to my horror, it was. I quickly kicked it up as I rolled down the two-lane street, but I could hear the man’s voice fade in the distance, “..idiot gonna get killed.”
Now, that was a lesson. Honestly, a person can really get into trouble on a bike if they leave their kickstand down. Nevertheless, I kept forgetting. I did not need the stranger to scold me, I started scolding myself, but it did not help. And this wasn’t a pencil I was forgetting. This could kill me.
In that context, one sunny day, I walked out of a gas station literally called “The Fill’n Station,” and hopped on my bike. I felt good and was thinking about my plans for the evening as I slowly slid my headphones over my ears before I started my bike.
I rolled out of the parking lot, comfortable and smooth and took off toward home, gassing my bike a little just to feel the pull. I wasn’t wearing a helmet.
As I came into a very familiar curb, I started to lean. Please understand, with motorcycles, the rider leans more than they steer. Well, I couldn’t lean. I looked down as I approached the curb and observed sparks flying up from the road from my kickstand. I hadn’t put it up.
At the edge of the curb ahead of me, the road broke off into a small cliff that was an overhang for the road below. Knowing this, I kicked furiously at my kickstand, but to no avail. My pathetically cool boots were an ignorant participant to my oncoming death. The kickstand would not come up and I was going too fast.
My bike was going over the edge of that road.
In those last moments, as Guns and Roses sang welcome to the jungle in my ears, I sincerely hoped that there was no one driving by on the road below.
I jumped straight up and off the bike, rolling to the edge of the cliff beyond the road as my bike tumbled to its demise. I thought there would be an explosion, but there was not. Instead, there was a loud crash and the sound of a car slowing down as it passed a mangled bike that didn’t quite make the road, rather fell inelegantly beside it in the ditch.
I picked up my Walkman and headphones, which was still excreting a rebellious yarn and turned them off. I walked home.
Therefore, when a student strolls into my room and they have forgotten their writing utensil, there is always that old coffee cup filled with pencils. I will always push them to be responsible and reprimand them when they repeatedly forget, but everyone has their kickstand. I do not ride motorcycles anymore (for obvious reasons), but they are always going to write in my class.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
