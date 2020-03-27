I recently asked one of my coworkers (via email) how he was doing during our extended isolation. He flatly stated, “I am a wild animal. I do not do well in a cage.” His response was inspiring. It implies a sense of energy, an innate desire to move and be free in this time of staleness.
In an attempt to explore beyond the staleness, my wife and I looked out the window today and found the sun had decided to make a rare appearance. The ground was still soft and wet, but we wandered out and felt the soft light on our faces like creatures coming out of a cave. It was just like the good old days, (a week and half ago) before seclusion and rain were decreed upon our lives.
As of late, regardless of the intermittent sunlight, I have found I am less the wild animal and more the lethargic potato, an unmotivated form, grading online papers and then steering my recliner toward the TV.
A few years ago, I remember an interesting trip to the zoo that will always be ingrained in my mind. My family and I often go to the zoo, and we each have our favorite spots. While my wife and kids marveled at some very agile monkeys, I ambled off by myself and came upon a glass cage with a gigantic gorilla sitting in the middle a windowless room on a green cement floor. He was enormous. I stared at him for a long time. However, he didn’t move, so much so, that I questioned if he was real. Then I observed the slow intake of air as his enormous chest rose and fell.
I often think about that gorilla, for different reasons. I think about the cage, his reaction to his entrapment, his majestic existence on display, and the dreariness of his exhibit. No one truly stopped and looked at him, because although he was gigantic, he was really quite boring. He was magnificent, but inanimate.
In his defense, I like to imagine he didn’t move as an act of rebellion, a defiant gesture to being put on display. I imagine behind those dark, unblinking eyes the primal gears were turning, perhaps even planning his escape.
However, more tragically, I imagine he dreamt of a lush green forest, an intrinsic home, native to his genes. Whether he was born in captivity or not, I imagine his instinct drew him there, much like Buck from “Call of the Wild.” His deep inner yearnings rising in him like hallucinations or dreams.
That gorilla’s lack of movement, his non-responsive acknowledgement -even to my illegal knock against the glass was inspiring and debilitating. Honestly, I walked through the rest of the park with a heavy weight on my heart; for, I could not logically break him out and what I would do with him if I did. And if I did, he would probably kill me because it only cost 16.50 to see him. Seriously, there was nothing else to do, but be sad for him.
In reflection, I always hope he was dreaming of that green forest, but I’m afraid the reality is he had given up. That is the scariest imagining, and I fear the truest. I am afraid he was broken and that “wild” did not exist in him anymore, not even in his mind.
Again, I loved when my friend said, “I am a wild animal. I do not do well in a cage.” Well, we should not “do not do well in a cage.” I hope we’re bothered. If we are, then we are alive, hungry for that intermittent sun, those grassy trails we will hike when this rain stops, those restaurants we will gather at, or even those halls we will walk down shoulder to shoulder.
There are never better stories than those stories we will make when we gather together. That is our reality, and it is good to miss it. Even Peter Pan had the Lost Boys in Neverland.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
