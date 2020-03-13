The morning cup of coffee is a necessary pleasure for me. I reserve the ritual for the moment I sit down at my desk in the morning. As I take my first sip, I look out into the classroom and thirty empty desks face me, their writing surface reflecting the halogen lights above, and their black seats bent waiting for the burden of the world to plop down on them.
As a part of the burden, I gave an assignment last trimester that required students to recite lines of a play in front of the class. However, I took the assignment a little farther. I decided since we had a theater, we should present on stage. There was the expected oral outrage, but underneath, there was a sense of anticipation and excitement. The announcement and their questions afterward revealed the adolescent wheels in their brains turning with eagerness. Many exclaimed, “Really? On the stage? Can we have partners? Can we dress up?”
However, a few students sincerely did not appreciate the assignment. Had I been in my class when I was younger, I would have been one of those students. Now before you mark me a hypocrite (excuse my language), there are reasons I am dedicated to this assignment every year, and one of them is because I was that pupil.
One student, in particular showed adamant refusal. I explained to her that this was an attempt for us to get out of the classroom, as well as get ourselves out of our box (metaphorically. Legally, we do not keep students in boxes anymore). I told her that if she would simply try, regardless if she succeeded in remembering the lines, she would appreciate the whole experience afterwards. I even told her I would go up on stage with her, despite my fear of heights. She fixedly refused with angry negation, even stormed out of my room. And I do love a good storm.
In fact, I create my own storms from time to time. My wife often asks where I would like to go on long weekends or holidays. My response is always “home.” I never want to go anywhere. I want to stay in my box. I want to stay at home and write, paint, and watch the original “Blade Runner” movie over and over. Lock me in my back room with my easel and slide some Chicken ‘n a Biscuit crackers under the door, and I will be fine until I have to work Monday.
Regardless, this last weekend, my wife dragged me to Covington, which skirts the Ohio River. We have been there several times, and it is a long three-hour drive ending in a steep incline of interstate that drops right into the town at the edge of the river.
Well, bitter as I was in the beginning of our trip this last weekend, I had a wonderful time filled with culture and excitement. We started out with a magnificent lunch with our girls and their families, and then ventured into downtown Cincinnati. We walked casually through a beautiful little market place with hidden alleys intermittently lined with striking graffiti. There was an infectious air of excitement as our lot wondered around through the different shops and eateries in a strange city.
We ended up back at our hotel, which faced the city across the bay and marveled at the Cincinnati architecture and incredible bridges that spanned the river. The lights went up as the sun went down and the city became something else, reflecting off the water like a mirage. It was striking.
I was glad I got out of my box.
In that same context, I did not give up on my student. In the end, I persuaded her to get up on stage and recite her lines. About sixty students were given the assignment. Her recital was one of the best. She did not forget a word and spoke proud and clear.
Later, I talked with her outside of class and she was all smiles, almost giddy with relief. I told her she did great, and I was proud of her.
She stated, “I almost passed out!”
We both laughed. Then I asked her, “Are you glad you did it?”
When she said, “yes.” My heart leapt. I couldn’t have been happier if Trump stopped tweeting.
Sometimes, we need something different from our own familiar selves, something despite ourselves to motivate or inspire us. I honestly do not think I would get out of my own box as much if it not for my own lovely instigator. Nevertheless, when I do — when we go on our little adventures — I am always glad I did, despite myself.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
