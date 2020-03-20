At 3:20 in the evening on March 13, 2020, I stood on the threshold of my classroom and took a long look around; that chamber of learning stood empty, its desks lined in uniform attention saluting a recently cleaned whiteboard. My normally chaotic room looked sensible and organized, no books in the floor, no papers strewn about to be graded, no lingering student waiting to ask one more question. I had cleaned ship earlier in the day with the knowledge that I would not be back for a while, and never have I felt the analogy of a ship more closely than I did at that moment. In fact, at that instant standing there in my doorway, I suffered a strong connection to my room, not unlike looking at an old friend. And as I silently said goodbye, I pondered the odd turn of events within the last few days.
Indeed, one of my co-workers passionately stated, “This is historic.” It is. Never have I had to leave my job because of the threat of a virus or illness for such an extended amount of time. It is surely a testament to our time. Also, the severity and speed with which this circumstance came about is astonishing. Many of us felt a little shell-shocked.
At the high school, we were lucky enough to have a principal who let us know what was going on. Truly, if our immediate administration had not informed us of our situation, we would not have had time to prepare as we did. For example, the high school recently started a new trimester and I did not have any way to communicate with my students outside of school yet. If it were not for his honesty and transparency as far as the circumstance, we would indeed be less prepared.
I think now is a time when we should be honest and up front. There seems to be that fear of panic in the air. However, I think it is the supply of information that keeps that panic at bay. Withholding information out of arrogance or pride is petty and exactly what causes anxiety and suspicion.
It is times like this when we need leaders, not hoarders of information. We need people to set examples, people who converse instead of blame, people who help instead of making the situation worse.
In the following week or weeks, I will be teaching class online. I will use an online classroom, video, and also communicate via an app called Remind101 and email. Most of this I knew to set up on Thursday thanks to our intrepid principal. I was also able to communicate to our students Friday the seriousness of completing work, and even had time to ask them if they had ideas of their own that might help our situation. Communication: it made them more at ease and made them feel that we were going to get through this without much strife.
I think Corbin High School is prepared for the coming weeks, whatever they may bring. Our staff, armed with information early, were able to get worksheets to the students that needed it and communication lines were created. To that end, my heart is at ease. I learned a long time ago walking into a classroom that I felt less nervous when I was prepared.
Standing there in that doorway at 3:20, I felt the heaviness of the moment, but also the prudential ability to rise up and deal with the situation. Oddly enough, when I turned to leave, I couldn’t let myself close the door. Instead I left it wide open and walked down the hall, hearing student voices in the distance as the last of us made our way to the exits.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
