THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Yet...

I’ve wrestled with words for days. I’ve been so consumed with life and work, that I’ve neglected this column. It grieves me.
I stood on our new front door steps this afternoon and cried while opening the mail. We’ve been in our new home a little over a month. It’s still surreal. God has really showed up and showed out in our lives.
I think it’s easy to be so focused on what’s next, what hasn’t happened yet, that we forget to be thankful for what currently surrounds us. It’s easy to compare and compete, to get swept up in the future. The present sometimes even feels like an after thought.
Isn’t it ironic how God always finds a way to settle us? He calms us and extends contentment. He reminds us of where we’ve been and where he can take us.
As I sit in our living room holding a ceramic ornament engraved with our street address I am overwhelmed. I am happy in this moment, in this house, in this quiet room.
I opened a message this afternoon from an old friend reminding me of how significant God’s grace is. We spoke of our own “pits” and how blessed we were to be out of them. I think sometimes we need to take a minute to examine our shoes, if you’re anything like me, there’s most likely dried clay adorning the bottoms. I’m grateful I’m no longer swept up in that miry mess, but I need not forget how I got where I am.
So I’ve decided my experiences tomorrow, they can wait. I’ll leave “yet” where it is, and I’ll latch hold of what is, and I will rejoice in it.
Find joy in the journey, and find peace in where you are.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.