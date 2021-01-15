THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: When the Hatfields came home

Each summer of my childhood without fail, a Jeep Cherokee with Michigan tags would make its way up the driveway of my grandparents' drive way. This was often the highlight of my summer. My aunt and uncle would visit along with my cousins and stay often a week at a time.
If I was lucky, Mom would take me to Mud Creek and leave me for several days. My cousin Jeff and I would hunt for lizards, make strange potions from creek water, and listen to stories on the front porch well into the night. I think back on how nasty my bare feet must’ve been and it tickles me.
The only light visible was the glow of bug zappers. Thank God cell phones didn’t exist. My Uncle Jerd would tell jokes and laugh and stomp his foot. He had a unique sense of humor and for a man of such huge stature he had a soft voice. His voice was one that you strained to hear while hanging on his words. Occasionally a passing car or four wheeler would interrupt a deep conversation and everyone would stop to complain that they best slow down before they got to the curb just ahead.
Great Aunt Margie would visit and bring her girls. We would all gather around the vinyl table cloth that covered my Mammaw’s kitchen table. Cups of empty coffee would loiter the table and laughter very well echoed up that creek and well beyond Pine Mountain.
My mother was raised up with a small tribe of siblings. I’m grateful they all are extraordinary cooks. Aunt Wilma would make delicacies each day, and insist we eat two plates full. Her taco salad is still my favorite. I prefer mine on a foam plate.
When the Hatfields came home I could physically hug the characters that filled the letters Aunt Wilma mailed me as a child. She would include pictures of pets and big snows from far away Taylor, Michigan. She would tell me about hockey teams and flowers she had planted in the yard. Her handwriting distinctive and timeless. She would sign them often with a big “Ho-Ho” indicating a laugh.
I sit in this empty classroom alone, thinking back over my life as I type this and the last time I saw Aunt Wilma and Uncle Jerd. My lunch break offered time to collect my thoughts and put them to paper.
It’s surreal that so much has changed over the years, but I find peace in knowing memories stay the same. I miss summer time as a child, and hiking the hillside with Jerd Hatfield. I miss his v neck shirts and over sized glasses peering over a newspaper as he and Kelly Lambdin read silently together on the back porch. I miss seeing Aunt Wilma standing at the stove beside Mammaw both busy cooking. It was easy as a child to get caught up in things staying the same.
The Hatfields will be bringing Uncle Jerd home soon. This time he’ll be staying. As soon as I can I plan on paying him a visit and sitting quietly with him for a while.
It’s bittersweet to lose such sweet people, it’s beyond comforting knowing I’ll see them again.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
