THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER:  What life looks like today

Years ago, in a frantic state of panic, I remember ripping my room apart the majority of one evening looking for my fit bit charger. Luckily I found it, and another treasure which had fallen behind my headboard.
A cheap stuffed pig, not worth much by most standards, but priceless to me.
My now husband, Seth, won it for me at a carnival one spring, he wasted several dollars and ended up with a sore elbow, but I didn't leave that particular night empty handed.
So what was so special about a stuffed toy pig? I'll tell you this much... Everything, absolutely everything. The gesture it took to win it, and the laughter and the memories made in the process, looking back it makes me smile.
It's always been the little things that make me the happiest. I'm grateful for sweet reminders like that cheap stuffed animal, and I'm even more so grateful for the love that makes my life worth while.
I have overwhelming gratitude for the man who taught me how to value myself again, who continues to encourage, uplift, and believe in me.
I'm one blessed woman today, but life hasn’t always been so kind. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Given my experience is something I don’t share with everyone, I hope I can give others hope. There is life after seasons of hell. There is a way out. There are people who love and care about you.
I would ask that rather than chastise those who stay in abusive relationships, perhaps try praying for them instead. Be aware of the signs of an abusive partner and offer support.
A dear friend and mentor once told me that I need not wait for a thank you I would never receive. Reflecting back I spent years trying to be a “fixer” of someone who couldn’t be fixed.
If you are looking for a way out, don’t give up. Reach out.
Stay strong, stay focused, and know you are worth so much more.
My earnest prayers are with each victim, and I vow to be an advocate on your behalf always.
There is joy to be found, I pray for peace and understanding today and everyday. I pray we work together to end domestic violence.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
