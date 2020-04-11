THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: 'What I know about Western Kentucky'  

I’m ashamed to admit I only first truly gave John Prine a listen a couple of years ago. Despite a deep love for acoustic music, whether that be folk, Bluegrass, gospel, or country; he flew just under my radio radar. However, if it has a bit of an ache to it and six strings, I’m generally a fan. Thus it didn’t take long for me to tune in and turn up JP.
I was drawn to ballads like “Sam Stone” and “Angel from Montgomery” but I laughed and sang along with “That’s the Way that the World Goes Round” and “In Spite of Ourselves.” It goes without saying though that “Paradise” means the most, and even more so now since I live in western Kentucky.
John Prine and I have something in common, neither of us were born in the “Pennyrile.” Prine was a native of Illinois.
It humors me I now live in such a place. My bare feet weren’t built for flat land, let alone strange concepts like mutton and fields of soybean. Whole fields mind you, acres and acres of the stuff. But — it’s the people here who’ve captured my heart. People like those that John Prine brought to life while singing about the Green River and Peabody Coal Company.
I have been blessed to be a part of a culture that breaks their backs during planting season. I have been embraced by Catholics who’ve invited me to fish fry events, all the while knowing I’m a foreigner. I have toted cans of fresh peaches and chow chow home following Bluegrass festivals. I have been entrusted with the task of caring for children and students by complete strangers, who are now more like family to me.
So I get it John, I understand why you felt so compelled to honor such a place.
Having witnessed storms cling to the Green River deep into summer, I could’ve sworn the air smelled like snakes just as you described it.
I don’t know much about anything, but I know there is something special about western Kentucky. Even on the days I long for home, I’m content in knowing this place has adopted me just as they did the likes of John Prine.
I pray this June, while I’m surrounded by music, friends, and family, I take the time to wade ankle deep in the stream that flows through Yellow Creek Park.
When I’m blessed to sit on the porch again in Rosine, I vow to close my eyes and be grateful for the ground underneath me.
And as I watch the men plow the fields behind our house, I’ll give thanks for the soybean that will grow soon.
Take heed John, I feel in my heart you’ve finally reached “Paradise” — but know my eyes behold what yours did in western Kentucky yet still.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
