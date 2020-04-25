I’ve wrested with what to say all day.
Some weeks the words come easy, some weeks the words are less clear. So in light of being less equipped this week, I’ll keep it short and sweet.
I sat on our patio this evening and stared at a computer screen. I shared a Zoom meeting with complete strangers and fellow graduates of the University of the Cumberlands. Mind you this isn’t at all how I intended to celebrate my college graduation, but it was humbling just the same.
At 35 years old, this journey hasn’t been traditional or typical but it has been worth it.
I thought about all the others in similar situations. The canceled parties, the caps and gowns now hanging in closets, the disappointed seniors across the globe — all of us a bit let down.
Despite the circumstances, the future, our future, is endless.
The meeting was short. I was the eldest of the group by a long shot. It was awkward at first but when I showed myself some grace I allowed myself to enjoy the virtual celebration.
One of our professors concluded the ceremony tonight with prayer, and I completely broke down. None of us asked for this trial, this situation, this difficult season, but God will see us through, as he always does.
To all the seniors out there, try not to fixate on the view from here, it’s just temporary. Focus on all the scenery that lies just ahead, you’ve earned that, and nothing, not even a global pandemic can take it away.
Congratulations to the class of 2020!
