THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: The most wonderful time of the year

I remember seeing them in big piles tucked away inside of white cardboard boxes. The Sunday before Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year, “Treat Sunday.”
It’s not that there was anything extravagant inside of those brown paper bags. It was the smell, the anticipation, and the tradition that stands out in my memory.
Peanuts, fruit, stick chewing gum, peppermint candy canes, fruit chew candies, and creme drops were stowed away inside. I vividly remember trading green fruit chews for orange ones with my brother in the back seat of the car headed home from church.
Country people look forward to these each year at church. For many this bag of goodies was the only gift they received as a child growing up in the mountains. I imagine seeing such a tradition live on made them even more grateful as a grown up.
So here I am at 36, reminiscing over the thought of a Christmas treat after Sunday morning service. Who knew something so simple could provide so much joy?
Maybe if I’m lucky this weekend when I travel home I’ll spy some left over treat on the kitchen counter. No doubt it will be the best tasting apple I’ve had in some time!
God bless the land of Christmas treat “poke” bags. Every single church that hands out such joy.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
