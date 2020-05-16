Another week in a semi-isolated state has passed. There is hope just ahead though as life starts to somewhat return to normal — slowly.
I wrapped things up this week at the elementary I’ve worked at for the past two years. It was an emotional week for me. I’ve grown very attached to my co-workers and friends at West Louisville Elementary, so turning in my building key was a bittersweet act for me. I often say that God places us where we’re suppose to be on purpose, and he truly placed me there.
I’m grateful for this column for a variety of reasons, but during the present time it almost feels like I have a friend to talk to, one that’s familiar that has been away a while.
I got to go out to my new school yesterday and take a look around. It was surreal. One of my teammates in third-grade was kind enough to offer to take my picture standing by my new desk in my empty classroom. I will cherish that picture for a long time.
This morning I set out early for a doctor’s appointment traveling across the “blue bridge” into the unknown — some call it Indiana. It still sounds strange saying that aloud nonchalantly. I went to Indiana this morning. It’s strange.
I was on the phone with Mom when I returned home. Traveling back across the bridge back into Kentucky, I let out a sigh exclaiming “it’s good to be back” while laughing mid conversation. I think a lot of us will feel that way eventually, when we’re somewhat back to our daily lives.
The mighty Ohio River flowing underneath was a sight for sore eyes after being confined for days at a time. I think we take for granted such staples in our lives, in this case even scenery.
Friday, May 15, 2020 was a good day. Taking things one day at a time has never been a strong suit of mine, yet the sly and cunning COVID-19 has forced me to re-evaluate that practice.
I crossed the blue bridge today, and I felt like a tourist. The Ohio River was more beautiful than I remembered just a few months ago. Who knows what tomorrow may bring, I’ll just have to be patient I guess.
Thanks for listening friend, more happenings ahead, I promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.