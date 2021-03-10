There’s a popular song by Chris Stapleton titled “Starting Over” that I fancy for multiple reasons. Aside from his booming eclectic voice, Stapleton has always had a way with words.
“Well the road rolls out like a welcome mat,
To a better place than the one we're at... When nobody wins afraid of losing,
And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing...”
I’ve spent a lot of time in reflection today. I made a choice 10 years ago to start over. Although the journey to where I am now hasn’t been easy, I can assure you that it’s been worth it. In fact I’d travel the same path here twice over, every single ounce of pain and disappointment was worth it.
My 36th birthday is fast approaching and I wish I could tell you that I was excited. Getting older is scary. Another year without a baby is disheartening. Being a newly certified teacher brings uncertainty. Yet just as starting over was terrifying once, I am determined to face other challenges with just as much gumption. That’s what mountain people say when you’re focused on succeeding after all.
I’ll soon get in my car and head out to buy groceries, to fill the pantry of my house, to feed my husband. There’s much power in that statement alone.
Whatever road you’re traveling, it’s headed to a better place than where you’re at. Starting over is scary, but being afraid to win isn’t worth standing still and remaining stagnant. It’s the hard roads that are worth choosing.
Regardless the situation, the cost, or the circumstances, God honors effort, I truly believe that. You are capable, you are equipped, and you are ready.
I’m a long way from home, but I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. Rest assure you are too. If anyone is rooting for you, it’s me. Today is the very best day to start over, what’s stopping you?
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
