The past few weeks have been both an important and reflective time in my personal life. Since the majority of my time is spent at home everyday with a cat to converse with, I tend to spend a lot of time either working online or napping. That’s the truth of the matter.
I had one of those “moments” today, rising from a nap, when I realized some doors in my life were closing, and several were about to open. It was the kind of moment that makes you pause and agree to let go of the weight of your thoughts.
I have come to the realization that as I prepare to step through newly opened doors, there will be people, places, and things from past seasons left behind.
I’m OK with that, here’s why.
Some of those left behind weren’t meant to tag along for the journey ahead. In fact some of them helped pull the now closed doors “to” as my Pappaw would say. I smiled typing that.
Some were instrumental in helping open new doors. Some cheered from the sidelines as I cried running what has often presented itself as a never ending race. It will be hard to say farewell, as some have had a profound and special bearing on decisions and choices that have been favorable. To those left behind who have held my hand and prayed without ceasing, you will never be forgotten.
New chapters in life require change, and change can be challenging. Change can be frustrating. Change can even be scary. But — change can also be liberating all the same.
Some must be left behind even when it’s difficult to let them go. Yes, dare I say it’ll be hard emotionally. There is beauty in that pain though. There is growth. Even when there is grief, there can be rejoicing. The doors I’m preparing to step through, those left behind have no bearing on what lies on the other side of them.
So today I let go. Today I allowed myself to be angry, sad, even bitter, and then I extended myself some grace. There will be occurrences when those I’ve decided to leave behind resurface, I have vowed not to allow them to slow me down. I will remind myself that there is a reason those folks didn’t make it through the doors and past the finish line. I will leave them be. I will accept that.
So if you see me dancing, please know I’m not mad. I haven’t lost myself in the quarantine, in fact I’ve actually started to come into my own. I’m ready to waltz into the future, through brand new doors that are open wide.
My house won’t fall, because these walls are good. I’m unbelievably blessed. I’m highly favored, and I’m ready.
It’s OK to leave some behind. Some will be remembered as the very best part of the journey, some won’t, but this life is full of first experiences, bittersweet endings, and plenty of times in between.
I will keep my eyes toward the future, and I won’t look back. Be well, be blessed, and be relentless in your pursuit of happiness.
Now, let’s get to dancing through these doors!
