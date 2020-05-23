THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Sarah’s babies  

When I arrived he was asleep. Barefoot and holding his cup, Case slumbered on the edge of my best friend’s couch. To date I’ve only held this sweet boy one time prior to this visit. It makes me sad.
I’ve known his mother since I was 9 years old. We grew up together, and she is my most loyal friend, my very best. There’s something special about your friends' children, and although I can’t fully describe it, it tugs at my heart.
I sat adjacent to Sarah in her living room. A full-time nurse, I’m appreciative she is healthy and happy. I chat at an alarming fast speed, the words can’t come out fast enough. My first trip “home” since Christmas, I had a lot to say.
A tall and beautiful girl with a head full of curls emerges from the bathroom. I sigh a sigh of relief when she exclaims “It’s Narnie!” She smiles at me and I still see the 2-year-old baby I used to pack around on my hip.
I’m amazed that she is as tall as I am and that we could easily share shoes. She’s now a middle schooler, where does time go?
Potato soup is in the crock pot, I can smell it throughout the house. I am ridiculously happy to be swept up in the moment. Barefoot and laughing, this is how we always were, even when we shared a tiny apartment on Barton Mill.
The slumbering boy rises from his nap and stares at me. Puzzled he hides his face at first, guarding his cup and furrowing his tiny brows. It’s clear he doesn’t know who I am. I give him time to warm up to me, and after a few hours he’s decided we should be friends.
I’m ecstatic and sad all the same. Myleigh is beautiful, Sarah’s oldest. She’s smart and sarcastic. She crinkles up her nose just like she did as a little girl, I had forgot how funny she was.
I’ve missed so much over the past three years, but it’s the best feeling seeing them now, seeing them like this. I will always have a place in my heart for Sarah’s kids. I’ll happily answer to Narnie well into old age.
This is what friendship looks like as an adult. You make time for each other and extend grace when you can’t.
The love I have for these kids and their Momma, I’m not sure words could ever cover it.
