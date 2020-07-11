Ever so often my phone will light up and I receive a message from a cousin who’s long distance. While waiting on the light to change yesterday, I received a message from my cousin Jason with a photo.
That’s the nature of my incredible family. Days, weeks, and months can pass and “we,” the cousins, can pick up where we left off and not bat an eye. I’m grateful for those bonds, honestly I feel like all of us are that way. It’s been that way since childhood.
I acknowledged the message and a few blocks later, seated in our driveway I opened it and sat and cried.
His message read... “Spraying today and thinking about what Pappaw Kelly would say about fields like these.”
He attached a photo from the inside of the sprayer looking out across acres and acres of green farm land.
The Miracle boys are farmers. We’re not talking about a few potted tomato plants. They work year round from the fields in central Kentucky to raise and support their families and ensure the rest of us can travel to Kroger with ease.
I’m a writer and things impact me differently sometimes. I will go days without inspiration and fret over what to type for this column. This week wasn’t like that at all. You see that brief message, took me away from the present chaos surrounding the world, and placed me in the cab of a sprayer, in Lebanon, Ky. watching my cousin Jason work. I could clearly see our Pappaw shaking his head in disbelief looking just over Jason’s shoulder. That’s what I envisioned in my mind.
How lucky my sweet cousins are to have Kelly Lambdin tag along while they work in the summer sun. I imagine he never tires of seeing those boys till and turn that soil.
Love your family, count your blessings, and hold memories close — they last forever.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
