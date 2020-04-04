As we are all still adjusting to such an awkward and uncomfortable season, we, as an American people, find ourselves in a situation unlike any we’ve ever faced before. COVID-19 has challenged normalcy. This virus, that impends and preys on so many, has invaded our nation like a rain cloud we just can’t shake. Leaving us to wonder if we’ll ever see the day when we return back to “us.” I use the word “us” because we are all impacted by this pandemic, one way or another.
This spring break I have found myself at home. Day after day, I’ve drank coffee. I’ve initiated small talk with my cat who has yet to engage in conversation with me. I’ve phoned my family, and often. I’ve folded towels and scrolled the web. I’ve tried my best to stay active and outdoors. I’ve also watched a lot of awesome church services, scripture devotionals, and listened to voices sing that have been uplifting and encouraging.
As a pastor’s kid, I can tell you first hand how taxing and emotional all of this “social distancing” has been on my daddy. There is this imaginary weight so to speak, pressing firmly on his shoulders at all times. I imagine it is much the same with so many others. I’ve had various talks with he and my mom over the past few weeks. Torn between “this is how we’ve always done it” and “we have to look after our people,” both of my parents have tackled the task at hand with such a grace I could only pray to inherit.
The church as a whole has represented themselves like a pack of cousins. I say this because mine are all equally diverse and different but make no mistake we all share the same bloodline. We’re proud of it too.
I’ve seen rural churches, of all denomination and decree collectively unite together, thinking outside of the box, yet still telling the greatest story ever told. Shouting it from the rooftops, in some cases literally. It’s a beautiful thing to witness. The flood of churches, pastors, evangelists, and worship leaders standing in unity behind the lenses of cameras and video recorders, has been unprecedented. It’s breathtaking, it’s unfamiliar, and honestly frightening even to some, but it’s still the Lord’s work, even though it looks a little different.
Please know I for one can’t wait to gather again and see my church family here in Owensboro. But — until that day arrives I am more than happy to seek the Lord and worship in our home “temporarily.” Note that I used the word temporarily to describe this pause amongst congregating in person, because this season is temporary.
The hours, days, weeks, possibly months ahead are unforeseen to any of us. There may be challenges yet. There may be pain. I don’t have any answers, but I do know who holds them in the palm of his hand.
So stay strong clergy. Stay steadfast, honorable, and diligent in all your affairs. I’m proud of the church. I’m proud of those stepping outside of their comfort zone, yet still waving the banner of the gospel.
We may find ourselves in a new era, but “old time religion” is far from dormant. Imagine the saints rejoicing in Heaven, carry on Church, carry on.
