As a grown woman I find solace in phoning my parents. Sometimes I call them several times a day. A thought will cross my mind and I’ll call right then and there. It’s just sort of my thing.
Last week in a fit of disheartened anger I called my dad to vent about a comment that had bothered me on social media. Without missing a beat, after listening to me ramble for what seemed like an eternity, he responded with something so profoundly simple, I have embraced it and found peace.
“It’s not our job to keep other people’s score,” he said. “They know what the score is, and it’s not my job to point out if they’re losing, they already know where they stand.”
Since I heard him explain to me what I’ve tried to wrap my brain around time and time again, I have decided to try harder to brush off some of the ignorant and narrow-minded mumbo jumbo I stumble across while scrolling online. We live in a “he said, she said” type universe. Everyone has an answer, everyone has an opinion, everyone is keeping score. I’ve yet to figure out to what benefit it is to so many?
As a pastor’s kid, I’ve never been a stranger to church culture. What troubles me the most during such a time as this, is how steadfast so many are regarding what constitutes Christian obligation? At times I’ve even thought to myself, what if Jesus himself could scroll Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram? I believe HE came into this world to save it, and not to condemn it. I’m not sorry for that comment y’all, I said what I said.
The only score keeper that I know of to date isn’t on Facebook, or complaining to his friends at Kroger? Instead HIS limitless love extends over and over again to us, day in and day out.
Keep up with your own scoreboard. If your down at the half, check your game plan and regroup. It’s not my place to point out if your full court press isn’t working, that’s God’s.
Keep it positive and keep on spreading the love of Jesus! Stop looking at someone else’s scoreboard and focus on your own.
