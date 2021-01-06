I've been thinking and reflecting over the past few days in lieu of the new year. There are many different situations and occurrences in my life in which I find myself confused, overwhelmed, and overall exhausted with. My devotion tonight touched on finding "glory in any death." That may sound bizarre to some but it made a great deal of sense to me.
When we turn our lives over to Christ's care, there's a sacrificial "death" so to speak that goes along with that surrender. Lifestyle, habits, circles, choices, everything within that spectrum changes. Often that doesn't come immediately, it's a process. It will most certainly continue to be a process in 2021.
I'm not perfect, nor will I ever be. Finding "glory in any death" is hard. As humans we want to hold on to things, after all we like them, and our pride hinders any growth.
I've come to terms with the fact that I may never be popular, accepted, praised, or even well liked at times, but I'll never be ashamed of who I am, what I stand for, or where my heart lies. I often joke that my strong will is merely the “Swain” coming out in me from my daddy’s side, they are a plain spoken people.
I'm still working to find the "glory in my death." The enemy may throw disappointment and strive at me from all directions but he'll never steal my joy.
Surrendering almost 10 years ago was something that took courage and effort, I had to do my part, God in turn did and continues to do the rest. Gratitude doesn't even cover the magnitude of that, but I still find myself searching for the "glory" sometimes, letting go of people, places, and things is never easy.
It's when you voluntarily submit your will over to God, that the change comes.
"Happy are those whose greatest desire is to do what God requires." Matthew 5:6
This new year I pray each of you find “glory” and renewal. Old things pass away and new things bring great joy.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
