I sat over my coffee Friday morning in silence. My brain was busy trying to make sense of a thousand different things at the same time. I got overwhelmed and gave up.
One cup of coffee quickly became two. After three cups I sat in silence and cried. Yep. I cried for a good while too.
I think most of us and, rightfully so, have formed strong opinions on a plethora of current events as of late. A global pandemic, a series of national tragedies, and civil unrest have emotionally bankrupt even the strongest among us.
I’ve always felt blessed to be a part of this newspaper. This weekly column is such an outlet and even a comfort at times. It connects me to my home region and its people.
There are weeks when my content comes easy. Often I am reflective — my favorite columns are the ones in which I honor memories, family, and friends.
This week I fought anxiety, fear, and a great deal of anger when preparing for my column. My Mammaw Nadine taught me that “plain talk is easily understood,” so this piece will be short and sweet.
I’m exhausted with what I’ll label “keyboard courage.” Social media, regardless the platform, has become a vast ocean of folks who unashamedly indulge in insults, arguments, bickering and hurtful words.
And before you point it out, perhaps I’m being a bit brave myself in writing this. Y’all I’m just tired, I’m depleted. I’ve always heard that “hurt people, hurt people,” and I believe whole heartedly it’s true. It grieves me to say that.
I pray that in the days ahead before any of us, including myself, feel the need to spew out something hurtful, hateful, or mean spirited we pause instead. Hopefully that pause changes our intention. Hopefully that pause shifts negative energy into something more productive. Hopefully that pause creates something positive.
I chaired a faith-based recovery meeting in Williamsburg for several years at my father’s church. More times than not I would address newcomers by saying, “I ask that you keep an open heart and an open mind.” I feel like saying that again today. I feel like saying it over and over and over again.
As humans, we aren’t built from brick and mortar, but flesh and blood. Sometimes silence is noisy and bruises from words are slow to heal.
Invest in someone different. Listen. Be present. Be an encourager. Be a positive influence. Smile at a stranger.
I am fearful that our lack of empathy as a society will slowly decay our spirit. I am praying like I’ve never prayed before that we become better together.
As a child I was often the friend begging everyone to get along, I hated confrontation then, and well into adulthood I’m still not a fan.
This is me, asking you, not begging, to search your hearts. True courage requires action, and we’ve all got work to do.
Hopefully tomorrow I won’t cry over my coffee, I can’t make any promises, but I’ll certainly try.
Do good.
Be kind.
Pray.
Type less, and love more.
That’s all I’ve got this week.
