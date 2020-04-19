By now I’m sure you’ve gathered I’m a bit of a “Holy roller.” I say that with a smile.
All of my life I’ve called Jesus a friend, even when I tried my hardest to dodge him and find a new crew to run with. He’s persistent, enduring, and faithful. Every trait one could hope a loyal confidant would possess.
I have my moments when perhaps I alarm strangers. I inherited the gift of hospitality from both parents, and they inherited it from theirs. I will talk to anyone and any given time. Truth.
So — if I strike you as someone who is a bit “churchy” at times, in lieu of my casual or not so casual references to my faith, well I’m not really sorry.
I believe Popeye said it best, “I am who I am.”
So what’s someone like me out to prove by labeling themselves “churchy” in the midst of a global pandemic? Simply put — I have my eye on those who most likely don’t consider themselves “churchy” at all. Yep. The naysayers, the skeptics, the non-believers. I’d like to befriend those who actually don’t care for the idea of corporal worship, Bible study, or Sunday school. I am praying that they see something in me that they’ve not seen in other “churchy” situations. That’s the goal.
Now before you gasp in disbelief and disgust, allow me to elaborate. I would like for you to reflect on your closest friends. I feel like those folks, the ones you love the most may have similar interests, goals, senses of humor, even beliefs as you do? Mind you there’s nothing wrong with that. But, isn’t it a terrific thought to think you might befriend someone outside of those bounds? How significant it might be to invest in someone who is different. What a concept!
So as another week comes to a close in one of the most trying times in history, I choose to set out to be “churchy” today just as I was yesterday. Most of my “churchin” these days takes place online. Whether that be uplifting someone with a kind word, sharing a video of a sermon, or inviting friends to pray with me.
Other ways to be “churchy” you might ask? Wave at a stranger, patiently wait your turn, exude courteous behavior to cashiers, clerks, and restaurant staff.
Here’s what some of you may have gathered and had preconceived notions about before; church people dress up and fill a pew.
Here’s what I hope to instill in those who may have adopted this rationale; churches and traditions don’t define people, because people are the church.
So don’t mind me, just being all “churchy” over here, there, and yonder. I have lots of room for improvement, and with the Lord’s help I’ll get better each day.
If I haven’t mentioned it before, well I’m mentioning it now, if you need help finding a better path to walk on, I’d be happy to hold your hand and share this one with you.
For what it’s worth there are plenty of us “churchy” people who care about being “Christlike” even more.
Be well, be blessed, and never be beyond the reach of someone who needs you.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
