It's been one of those weeks already, one where the whole world seems upside down. Sometimes I get tickled. I envision having all my ducks in a row, when suddenly one makes a mad dash for the pond, and I stumble and fall to catch it. That's how I've felt, I'm dashing here and there, swooping my ducks back up again.
I could choose to remain miffed over the wayward ducks, position myself on the pity pot, and give up, but I can't.
I’m convinced the world shouldn’t give up either. It’s discouraging when family members, friends, neighbors — actually humans in general — are at odds with one another. Here lately day to day living and correspondence has been an ugly business. Emotions are high, offense comes easy, and personal convictions are iron clad. There’s much I could say about all of those things, in favor and against.
Instead I choose to view them as just a trial, one of many we’ll go through, but not one that will define us. I'm thankful no matter how dire things may be, no matter how many ducks get outta line, we have a hope to invest in that far exceeds any of our fears.
By nature I'm a duck chaser, a dreamer, my husband kids me about my “bleeding heart” but I find the time to remind him often that we’re going to be just fine. So what if we each tumble a time or two into our own ponds, grab the duck, place it on the bank, and dry yourself off.
Hang in there world, hang in there.
Love one another, pray for one another, and let’s get this flock of ducks back in line the best we can.
Chase them down if need be.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
