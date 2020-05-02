A social media memory reminded me today of how hard it is to sometimes to lift our heads and hearts above a “fog.”
I think we all can attest that the past six weeks or so have been much like a misty and hazy blur of uncertainty.
I had a lady share with me once that sometimes you have to lift your hands in "sacrificial praise." It took me a long time to understand that phrase, I couldn’t grasp it at the time.
Even when we don't feel like it, we still have to keep praising God for his presence in our lives. Even by means of "sacrificial praise."
When we're too weak to raise our heads up, we must trust that God will give us the strength to do so, and praise him through the trial. That’s hard to do when we can’t see what’s ahead.
God is still good, even in situations we don't understand. This entire principle is a tough one to adhere to, especially when often we feel like we’re stuck just spinning our wheels. For many of us confined to our homes it’s easy to spin those wheels.
This season many of us may find ourselves in a “fog” — a “funky” one at that. The unforeseen future is scary. I’m approaching the end of another school year, and for the first time in nearly a decade I am preparing to lead as a teacher within my own classroom next fall.
I am terrified. I am scared. I am a bit melancholy to leave such a fantastic school. But — I am optimistic all the same. I am encouraged. I am challenged. I am ready.
Despite such opportunities, honestly there have been days recently that I felt abandoned and alone with no real connection to a God I’ve trusted in my whole life. My personal life, my professional life, my sanity... all tested.
Yet I’ve always heard the darkest hour is just before the dawn.
Regardless, I am pushing through. Investing in some quiet time and trusting in the power of my own “sacrificial praise.”
I wouldn’t call it going through the motions. Instead I prefer to think of it as consistently leaning not to my own understanding, and thanking God while doing so.
When the fog lifts, the sun will shine. With sunshine comes a brand new day!
I will choose to praise God even when I don’t feel like it. I’ve yet to regret doing so.
