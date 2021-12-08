Four years ago a close friend convinced me to attend a job fair hosted by Daviess County Public Schools. I was anxious and apprehensive to attend but decided to give it a shot.
Had I not attended that job fair I’m not certain I would be where I am today, teaching at West Louisville Elementary.
Since joining the staff at WLES I’ve had the opportunity to meet incredible people. Deana Trivett is one of those people.
Mrs. Trivett is the type of person who you remember. She’s more than just an assistant teacher, she’s a consistent force of goodness, positivity, humor, humility, and grace. In fact I feel certain if story book characters lived among us, she’s a walking version of your favorite character. The type of character you read the book over and over again just to feel close to. The type of character who feels like home.
Having worked with kindergarten aged children her legacy is evident throughout the building. My third graders still leap out of line in the hallway for hugs when they see her. I’ve yet to ever see her be too busy to listen to their jokes or high five them when they share an accomplishment.
She’s pulled teeth, wiped away tears, encouraged emergent readers to keep pressing on, and she’s left a bit of magic every step of the way.
I’m convinced that children see a bit of themselves in her smile, that’s why they flock to her as much as they do. She’s the first to dance and sing and she’s never been afraid to give so much of herself away that she travels with students even after they leave kindergarten.
She stopped me not long ago in the hallway to share a hug and tell me she was set to retire soon. Immediately I was elated for her, a bittersweet moment. My God, how do you replace someone like Mrs. Trivett, the truth is you can’t.
The same woman who has loved and guided so many students has done much the same for me. She’s prayed for me, rooted for me, and invested in me over and over again. I owe her a debt I could never repay. She’s the type of lady who makes you better.
Mrs. Trivett is a treasure. She’s worth more than her weight in gold. God speed sweet friend. We’re better because of you. Our students are better because of you.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
