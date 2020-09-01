She stood outside in the rain and lifted her hands toward an overcast sky. I wondered what it must be like to be that strong. To praise God in such sorrow. My cousin Teresa, although I’ve always viewed her more as an aunt, had just lost her husband. It would be hard to picture them not together. They complimented each other like the warm breeze of a perfect summer’s day.
My earliest memories of Al Faulkner are from childhood. He was somewhat like Fonzie but better looking, he was much cooler. He generally could be spotted occasionally at family reunions with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. He always tagged the biggest deer, told the best stories, and had the deepest laugh. He often sounded nervous when he spoke, but it was just his demeanor. He would get so excited to tell you something that his voice boomed, followed immediately after by roaring laughter.
Some of the best summers of my life were spent waiting by the phone for a call letting me know Christina, his daughter was home. She was much like her daddy, much cooler than she ever realized. I idolized her.
Perhaps out of all my memories of Al, the ones I cherish most transpired when I was at my lowest. Al was one of many who never gave up on me. He could be plain spoken, but I needed it. He treated me much like his own brown eyed girl. He was protective, and he was honest. I needed that honesty.
I think of the times our drive way was cleared with a four wheeler and a make shift plow. The man drove across Jellico Creek Mountain to shovel our driveway.
He rode a Harley, shot a bow, and fancied old songs. We shared a lot of decent conversations about music.
A man like Al Faulkner will be missed. A man that stopped traffic in a sleepy little town on a Sunday afternoon to share a belly laugh as he rode by with 50 close friends on bikes.
I imagine he’s about to wet a line while waiting on the rest of us to get there. When I make it inside the gate, I’ll listen intently for the loudest pipes, I’ll find Al close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.